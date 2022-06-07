Draganfly Announces New Long Range LiDAR System

Los Angeles, CA., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, is pleased to announce the launch of its new North American-made Long Range Light Detection and Ranging (“LiDAR”) system.

Draganfly’s Long Range LiDAR system is able to provide accurate distance measurements and improved resolution over conventional photogrammetry methods. With a scanning range of 750 meters, the Company’s system is able to produce 0.5-centimeter point cloud precision with two-centimeter global accuracy, which ensures high-resolution data at two million points per second.

Draganfly’s Long-Range LiDAR system is compatible with unmanned aerial vehicles (“UAVs”), helicopters, and other aircraft. It can also be used as a mobile scanning solution when mounted on a vehicle or backpack.

The Company’s cutting-edge sensor technology can be used for multiple applications, including mapping and surveying forests, cities, real estate, energy infrastructure, and telecommunications infrastructure, to name but a few customer-driven use cases.

According to a recent report by Fortune Business Insights , the global LiDAR drone market is projected to reach $455 million USD in 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of nearly 18%. The advancement of dynamic sensor technologies continues to broaden the product range and is making UAV-based LiDAR more appealing across a variety of major markets.

“For years, Draganfly has developed versatile, cutting-edge sensor technology that ensures precision and accuracy. Whether it is utilized by air or on the ground, our Long Range LiDAR system is able to safely and effectively provide industry leaders with the mapping data they require,” said Cameron Chell, President and CEO of Draganfly.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize the way organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 20 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, public health, mining, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

