Compass Virtual Opens New Adult Evening Partial Hospitalization Program to Address Vast Disparities in Mental Health Treatment Options Across Illinois

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Virtual, launched in 2021 by Chicago-based Compass Health Center, has developed an entirely virtual Evening Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs to provide treatment flexibility for patients seeking intensive levels of behavioral healthcare in a virtual setting. For many years, a lack of offerings for adults suffering from Generalized Anxiety, Depression, OCD, Bipolar, Comorbid Substance Use, Trauma, and Suicidality has been of significant concern in Illinois as patients have difficulty finding programming at convenient times and locations.

Programs only available during daytime working hours do not fit the needs of many people throughout Illinois. Fear of losing a job can prevent a patient from committing to their recommended program. Having a superior level of care virtual option during the evening for adults will create a pathway for people to receive treatment that works within their schedule and lifestyle.

"Compass Virtual's Evening Partial Hospitalization Program is designed to provide flexibility to those unable to join morning programs. By enrolling in a program that begins in the late afternoon through the evening, these patients will no longer have to choose between getting the care they need and fulfilling their daily obligations," said Taryn Kerr, LSCW, Senior Director of Compass Virtual Programs.

On June 6, Compass Virtual will expand care options by launching an Evening Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) each weekday for individuals residing in Illinois, ages 18 and older. Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP) fall in the middle of the continuum of behavioral healthcare and have long been considered a valuable option for individuals whose mental health symptoms are interfering significantly with daily life but who want to get better while falling asleep in their own bed each night.

Compass Virtual's longstanding Evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) is designed for adults whose depression or anxiety symptoms are interfering with daily life and who may benefit from treatment while maintaining daytime responsibilities.

Both programs are 100% interactive and virtual and serve young adults (ages 18 to 23) and adults (ages 24+). The virtual PHP and IOP programs are adapted from Compass's in-person programs that have been serving the Chicagoland area for over 10 years.

"Compass Virtual mirrors our in-person group therapy-based intensive programs in both experience and outcomes: our groups are interactive and engaging and our patients see a reduction of their depressive and anxiety-related symptoms upon completion of the program," said Malgorzata Batko, LCSW, Director of Evening Programs, Compass Virtual.

Compass Health Center and Compass Virtual lead the way in providing patients with access to successful mental health services. The new virtual programs create opportunities for those living in rural areas or with limited schedule flexibility to receive and engage in exceptional psychiatric services and mental health treatment.

Learn more about Compass Virtual's Evening PHP/IOP Programs: https://www.compasshealthcenter.net/virtual-evening-php-iop-program/

Media Contact:

Britt Teasdale

Associate Director, Brand Management, Compass Health Center

Phone 216-926-0550 | bteasdale@compasshealthcenter.net

Related Images











Image 1: Adult Evening PHP Chicago









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment