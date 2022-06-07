Collaboration Between Solar Simplified and Town of Richmond, NY, Will Deliver Savings Through Solar Energy

CHICAGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Simplified and its partners continue to bring renewable, easily accessible solar energy to more communities throughout New York State. A recently-completed community solar farm, located directly in Richmond, will supply the solar energy for enrollees in Richmond's Community Solar program. Solar Simplified will be servicing the residents as the town's preferred solar provider.

Those who enroll will see savings on their monthly energy bills. The timing could not be better for future enrollees in Richmond, as utility prices continue to soar throughout New York state. Due to inflation and other factors, New Yorkers who paid about $83 for 300 kilowatt-hours of electricity in December 2021 paid more than $123 in January 2022, and the precipitous price hikes have continued throughout the year.

Aviv Shalgi, Co-Founder and CEO of Solar Simplified, is excited to unveil the potential of Community Solar to enrollees in Richmond.

"We've seen Community Solar transform the energy landscape in every city that Solar Simplified serves, providing a sustainable way to save on monthly energy costs," Shalgi explained. "We know that utilities consume an outsized portion of New Yorkers' budgets, and we're excited to help Richmonders reduce their electric bills."

Solar Simplified's Community Solar program will provide financial relief for all enrolled Richmonders, especially occupants of Low- and Moderate-Income (LMI) households. At least 20% of Solar Simplified's Richmond-based solar farm will be dedicated to serving LMI enrollees.

As a guaranteed savings program, individual households, private businesses, and public sector enrollees are assured that they will pay less for energy on a monthly basis.

As New York state continues to invest in clean energy infrastructure, Solar Simplified's Community Solar program allows Richmonders to reap the benefits of tax-funded investment in renewable energy solutions. Daryl Marshall, Supervisor of the Town of Richmond, sees energy independence and economic savings as foremost benefits of the new Community Solar infrastructure.

"Our Community Solar Program will promote clean, locally generated solar power and energy savings for our community," Marshall explained. "We are thrilled to be able to make a meaningful impact on our local environment by bringing this Community Solar opportunity to our residents."

Residents, businesses and municipalities interested in learning more about Community Solar can contact Solar Simplified at (888)420-9831 or cs@solarsimplified.com for details and enrollment information.

About Solar Simplified

Solar Simplified is a Community Solar platform that seamlessly matches homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms. Without membership or enrollment fees, upfront costs, or lengthy contracts, Solar Simplified makes connecting to renewable energy simple and transparent. In turn, participants help support locally-produced clean energy and save money on their energy bills.

