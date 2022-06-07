Splendor Illumina! Alchemy Stars Celebrates Its First Anniversary With A New Update

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Level Infinite — global publisher of popular titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt and Dune: Spice Wars — alongside developer TourDog Studio, are thrilled to announce that a massive update in celebration of the first anniversary of their mobile RPG, Alchemy Stars , is now available. The game combines thrilling RPG combat and high-quality anime-inspired art with an expansive story and they are kicking off the celebration with a whole new update, including new characters, in-game rewards, and exciting new gameplay features.



“We’re immensely proud of the content we’ve produced during the first year of Alchemy Stars,” said the Art Director from TourDog Studio. “Now, as we welcome the first anniversary, we’re thrilled to reward the players who made this milestone possible with new ways to enjoy the game!”

The arrival of the anniversary event brings with it the continuation of the epic story of Alchemy Stars. TourDog Studio has prepared a short teaser to hint at what is coming next.

Watch the video below:

[YouTube] https://uberstrategist.link/Alchemy-Stars-Anniversary-Trailer-YT

[Download] https://uberstrategist.link/Alchemy-Stars-Anniversary-Trailer-DL

Check out the newest features to come to Alchemy Stars with the 1st Anniversary update, below:

Kick Back and Relax in your own Home with the addition of Cloud Gardens: After a years-long battle, Alchemy Stars brings in exciting new ways to play! Take a break from battle in Cloud Gardens, and explore a new feature where players can create and personalize their own home base. There, players will be able to gather resources, craft items and shelters, and build their own utopia by purchasing decor through the shop and personalizing their homes to make it truly their own. Afterwards, you can invite your friends and socialize in your unique paradise, share decorating tips, and bond by enjoying one of the many activities together.

A New Friend Has Appeared! The Grand Marshal of Illumia, Reinhardt is Here: The Grand Marshal of Illumina, the peoples very own beacon of hope, Reinhardt herself, makes her glorious debut to Alchemy Stars! Known throughout all of Illumina for her rebellious and unrestricted nature, those closest to Reinhardt came to know her as an affectionate and sacrificial leader. She joins the protagonist in their battle against the Forakin and the Eclipsites, with her scorching Star-Piercing Spear in hand, and bolts of lightning at her fingertips. This makes her an invaluable ally in the fight against the Eclipsites.

With a Hero’s Return Brings Exciting New Story Episodes: With the launch of the first anniversary update, exciting new Episodes will be added to the Alchemy Star’s storyline. After spending many years away, Reinhardt — the Grand Marshal of Illumina — was called back home. As the player makes the long journey accompanied by their companion Carleen, a routine overhaul causes the mechanical giant, Colossus, to suddenly and unexpectedly initiate its start-up protocol, and launches into the skies. By tracking the colossus through its internal systems, our heroes discover its destination: the desolate valley of Eraveil, the home of the ancient Colossi and Caelestites.

Celebrate Alchemy Stars One-Year Anniversary with In-Game Presents: On top of all that, players that log in during the anniversary week of Alchemy Stars will be gifted fantastic in-game rewards, including a free 6-Star Aurorian, Vice: Keen Sight, Star Flares, Recharger Packs, Nightium, General Jasper II, Colossus Patch II, Sublime, and much more! As well, during the event players can gain additional login and Discovery Event bonus items, including Lumamber, additional Star Flare and Special Star Flare, and bonus Recruitment Spirit. A full list of Anniversary Event bonus items can be found here .

About Alchemy Stars

Alchemy Stars seamlessly merges magic and technology in both its world and mechanics. The game’s innovative combat blends RPG, “Gacha”, and strategy elements, with each stage presenting a fresh challenge. Players can collect tons of unique characters, create their ideal party, and battle using the game’s unique tile-connecting gameplay. Matching the character’s attribute with the correct colored tiles allows players to unleash special attacks. Alchemy Stars further enhances its strategic gameplay by giving players the ability to change leaders multiple times, allowing for a more intriguing tactical experience.

In the world of Alchemy Stars, light and darkness collide. Aurorians and Caelestites have lived peacefully on the land of Astra for hundreds of years until they are forced to face a mysterious threat: dark creatures known as Eclipsites, sent to exterminate the Caelestites. While exploring the world of Astra, players will discover the six distinct factions in the game and will traverse a beautifully designed world. Exotic locations include a bustling metropolis nestled beneath the world’s surface, a remote dwelling high atop Astra’s mountains, and other fascinating territories.

Alchemy Stars and its 1st Anniversary update are available as a free download for Android and iOS devices via the Google Play Store and Apple Store .

Keep up to date with Alchemy Stars by following them on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , joining their Discord community, or visiting the official website: alchemystars.com .

A full press kit including logos, screenshots, and key art is available here: https://uberstrategist.link/AlchemyStars-PressKit .

About Level Infinite

Everything we do at Level Infinite centers around innovation. At our core is a dedication to supporting our teams and studios to bring unique, exhilarating games to millions of players around the world. Level Infinite offers studios the freedom to imagine and create new games that expand their potential. For more information, visit: https://www.levelinfinite.com

About TourDog Studio

Founded in 2019, TourDog Studio is a game development team composed of a group of young anime artists, game designers, and senior developers. With the aim of self-expression and continuous innovation, the studio is devoted to designing fun and engaging games with unique aesthetics.

Alchemy Stars, the first game developed by TourDog Studio, is based on a grand fantasy world, originally conceived by the studio over the course of many years. The game’s rich narrative, compelling gameplay, and charming characters are currently enjoyed by millions of players worldwide.

