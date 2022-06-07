Defence Construction Canada to host 2022 Annual Public Meeting

English French

OTTAWA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 7, 2022, Defence Construction Canada (DCC) will hold its 2021 Annual Public Meeting as a pre-recorded webcast. The meeting will give stakeholders an opportunity to learn more about the Corporation’s performance and achievements.



Moreen Miller, Chair of the DCC Board of Directors, Derrick Cheung, President and CEO and Kevin Petit-Frère, acting Vice-President, Finance, and Chief Financial Officer will participate in the meeting.

Members of the public may view the webcast online. A link will be available on DCC’s website the day of the event. Any questions may be emailed to APM-APA@dcc-cdc.gc.ca . DCC will review questions for relevance and will endeavour to respond to them within two business days after the Annual Public Meeting webcast.

Copies of DCC’s annual and quarterly reports are available on DCC’s website .

About Defence Construction Canada

Defence Construction Canada is a federal Crown corporation that provides timely, effective and efficient project delivery and full lifecycle support for infrastructure and environmental assets required for the defence of Canada.