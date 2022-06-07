Southern California Settlement Consultant Joins Ringler

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ringler, the nation's largest settlement planning company in the nation, is pleased to announce that Ali Mendiola of Southern California has joined Ringler as a Settlement Planning Consultant.

Alejandra (Ali) Mendiola is a structured settlement specialist who for more than 16 years helps parties facilitate settlements to meet their individual needs. Ali carefully reviews cases for possible structures and helps design proposals and settlement documents. She regularly assists at settlement and informal conferences.

She works with insurance professionals and attorneys throughout the country, creating structured settlements for medical malpractice, personal injury, product liability, workers' compensation, mass torts and construction defect cases, as well as structures for non-physical injury cases and attorney fees. She is fluent in Spanish and is a Certified Medicare Secondary Payer Professional.

Ms. Mendiola is associated with the Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles (CAALA), Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC), Woman Lawyers of Long Beach (WLLB), California Applicants' Attorney Association (CAAA), National Association of Life Underwriters (NALU) and Southern California Association for Healthcare Risk Management (SCAHRM). She is active in community organizations including Ferias Legales, Soroptimist International of Brea/La Habra and the La Habra Chamber of Commerce.

Ali earned her Bachelors of Arts degree in Business Administration and a Masters in Business Administration from Hope International University. Contact her at Amendiola@ringlerassociates.com

Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Hunt, welcomes Ali to the Ringler organization saying, "We're so pleased that Ali has decided to join the Ringler family. She brings a wealth of experience and contacts to the industry, and her professionalism is second to none."

About Ringler

Ringler is the largest settlement planning company in the United States with over 150 Consultants in more than 70 offices nationwide since it was established in 1975. Ringler's team of expert and objective advisors has earned the trust of all parties involved in the settlement process, providing winning solutions. Every Ringler Consultant takes an individualized, customer-focused approach to each case, backed by the strength and resources of a national brand to collaborate with injured people, attorneys and insurance professionals, providing the most effective and fair settlement solutions for claimants and their families. Ringler is dedicated to continue to be the most innovative and acknowledged leader in the profession.

