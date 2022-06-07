scPharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses 18th Annual Meeting

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that the Company has had two abstracts accepted for presentation at the American Association of Heart Failure Nurses (AAHFN) 18th Annual Meeting, which is being held June 15-18 in Orlando, Florida.

“We are very pleased to present the primary results from the FREEDOM-HF study as an encore oral presentation at this year’s AAHFN annual meeting. As first reported in July 2021, heart failure patients presenting to the emergency department with worsening congestion and managed as outpatients with our investigational product, FUROSCIX® (furosemide for subcutaneous administration) incurred nearly $18,000 less in 30-day heart failure-related costs than a matched comparator group identified from a claims database that was treated in the inpatient hospital setting with intravenous furosemide for a median of two days1,” stated John Tucker, chief executive officer of scPharmaceuticals. “In addition, key secondary endpoints from the FREEDOM-HF study that demonstrated that patients who received FUROSCIX had marked improvements in quality of life, satisfaction with the intervention and clinically meaningful reductions in natriuretic peptides will be presented in a moderated poster session.”

“With our FUROSCIX New Drug Application (NDA) accepted and a Prescription Date User Fee Act action date set for October 8th of this year, we believe we now have a line of sight to potentially introducing a new and much-needed treatment option along the heart failure care continuum. To that end, we continue to prepare for a successful Q4 2022 commercial launch should FUROSCIX be approved,” Mr. Tucker concluded.

1 Since the price for FUROSCIX had not been established, the difference in costs does not include the cost of FUROSCIX.

Abstracts and moderated abstracts presented at the meeting will be published in Heart and Lung: The Journal of Acute and Critical Care, the official journal of the AAHFN.

FREEDOM-HF was a prospective clinical trial evaluating 30-day heart failure-related and overall costs of treating congestion in patients with chronic HF. Patients were treated with FUROSCIX, the Company’s investigational product, post-discharge from the emergency department compared to a historical comparator group that was managed in the hospital setting.

About FUROSCIX® (furosemide for subcutaneous administration)

FUROSCIX is an investigational, proprietary furosemide solution formulated to a neutral pH, designed to allow for subcutaneous infusion via a wearable, pre-programmed on-body drug delivery system, for outpatient self-administration. FUROSCIX is currently under development for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III chronic heart failure who display reduced responsiveness to oral diuretics and who do not require hospitalization. If approved, FUROSCIX has the potential to provide an outpatient alternative for the treatment of worsening heart failure due to congestion.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the significance and potential impact of the results of the FREEDOM-HF clinical trial and the clinical data; the interpretation and analyses of the results from the FREEDOM-HF clinical trial; statements regarding the timing and outcome of the FDA’s review of the NDA; expectations regarding the potential label or market impact of FUROSCIX, if approved; the preparation and timing of commercial launch and the success of such commercialization, if approved; and the potential benefits, expected costs and future plans and expectations for FUROSCIX, if approved. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the risk of the ability of the FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the receipt of regulatory approval for the FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor or any of our other product candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our product candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s device validation, drug stability testing, and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

