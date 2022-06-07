UMeWorld Enters US Market With The Launch of Dagola™ Brand Cooking Oil Through Its U.S. Subsidiary

HONG KONG, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMeWorld Limited (OTC: UMEWF) today announced the launch of Dagola™ brand cooking oil to the US market -- a revolutionary cooking oil scientifically shown to promote lower triglycerides and uric acid levels.



“Dagola cooking oil will be marketed through Dagola Inc., UMeWorld’s wholly-owned U. S. subsidiary, as a healthier alternative to traditional triglyceride-based cooking oils,” said Michael Lee, CEO of UMeWorld. “Dagola cooking oil is superior to the vegetable, corn, soy, canola, and olive oils that consumers find on supermarket shelves. Those oils, composed of triglycerides, are inferior both in terms of nutrition and flavor. Our oil, derived from canola, metabolizes in the body in such a way that less fat gets stored. The result? The enjoyment of all the health benefits of Dagola oil without changing eating or cooking habits. Consumers can stop worrying about how much oil they are using on their steak, their chicken, their salads, and every other meal they prepare that contain oil.”

What is it

All conventional cooking oils currently in the market (vegetable, corn, soy, canola, olive, etc.) are largely triglyceride-based oils (TAG), containing very some small amounts of diacylglycerols (DAG). Beginning with all-natural canola oil, Dagola oil is produced through a patented enzymatic process that increases the concentrations of DAG to levels as high as 80%. With its delicious light taste, Dagola oil can be substituted for existing cooking oils in salad dressing, home frying, baking and cooking - virtually any recipe where vegetable oil is used.

How it Works, Safety and Health Benefits

Unlike triglycerides, DAG is metabolized (broken down) directly by the body as energy, rather than stored as fat. According to many clinical studies, DAG oil may help individuals maintain or lose weight when included as part of a sensible balanced diet. The FDA has designated DAG oil as a GRAS (“Generally Regarded as Safe”) food product, while other countries such as Canada, Australia, China and the European Union have recognized DAG oil as a novel food and can be marketed to consumers freely. Dagola oil has been the subject of an ongoing clinical trial with 840 type 2 diabetes patients, where results have shown a significant reduction in body weight, body mass index, total serum cholesterol and serum uric acid.

*Maki, K. C. et al (2002). "Consumption of diacylglycerol oil as part of a reduced-energy diet enhances loss of body weight and fat in comparison with consumption of a triacylglycerol control oil(1-3)."American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 76, p. 1230-6.

Sales and Marketing

Dagola cooking oil is now available on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/dagola for the US market and the Company’s online shop at www.dagola.hk for the Hong Kong market. The Company plans to enter the China market in early 2023 and eventually the European market in 2024. The Company is in discussions with several retail food brokers to bring Dagola oil to the US mass market with major grocery and supermarket chains. The initial US launch of Dagola oil will be supported by a social media marketing campaign and will eventually expand into television and print advertising, in-store product sampling and public relations outreach to consumers and health professionals.

About Dagola Inc.

Dagola Inc., a Wyoming company, is the wholly-owned subsidiary of UMeWorld Limited. Dagola Inc. is engaged in the sales and marketing of novel foods in North America. For more information about Dagola Inc., please visit www.dagolaoil.com .

