Singular Genomics and Olink collaborate to enable Olink® Explore on the G4 Max Read™ sequencing kits

Max Read kits on the G4 Sequencing Platform will produce up to 4 billion reads per run, enabling high throughput, cost-effective proteomics research



Olink continues its pioneering efforts to enable Explore broadly across genomics ecosystems and to democratize next-generation proteomics

UPPSALA, Sweden and SAN DIEGO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) and Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMIC) today announced a collaboration to enable use of the Olink® Explore high-throughput proteomics platform with the Max Read kits on the Singular Genomics G4™ Sequencing Platform.

Singular Genomics and Olink are pursuing an integrated end-to-end solution pairing the existing Olink® Explore assay and the newly announced Max Read kits on the G4. The Max Read kit will offer up to four billion reads per run across four flow cells and 16 independent lanes. The new kit is expected to be a strong solution for the Olink® Explore assay that will translate into significant flexibility, cost, and throughput benefits.

“Olink is committed to offering proteomics customers flexibility in choosing the genomics readout that’s best suited to their needs,” said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. “With an expanding number of options becoming available to NGS customers, we’re proud to collaborate with Singular Genomics in bringing our ground-breaking Explore technology to a broader customer base."

“Singular is excited to be working with Olink to create a unique solution with the Max Read kits,” said Drew Spaventa, CEO and Founder of Singular Genomics. “Olink’s short read proteomics readout is an ideal application for the Max Read kits, where the goal is to drastically increase throughput and reduce cost for short read applications."

This non-exclusive collaborative framework is a continuation of Olink’s strategy it has executed in NGS since 2020 and combines the strengths of both companies’ technologies. These efforts are intended to provide Olink customers with options in choosing the sequencing platform that is optimal for their needs and to expand the portfolio of applications for G4 customers.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Learn more about Olink here.

About Singular Genomics Systems, Inc.

Singular Genomics is a life science technology company that is leveraging novel NGS and multiomics technologies to build products that empower researchers and clinicians. Our mission is to accelerate genomics for the advancement of science and medicine. Our Singular Sequencing Engine is the foundational platform technology that forms the basis of our products as well as our core product tenets: power, speed, flexibility and accuracy. We are currently developing two products that are purpose-built to target applications in which these core product tenets matter most. Our first product, the G4, targets the NGS market. Our second product in development, the PX, combines single-cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument to offer a versatile multiomics solution.

Olink Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our 2022 revenue outlook, our Explore externalizations, our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Form 20-F (Commission file number 001-40277) and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections for the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Singular Genomics Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding the attributes, performance, and future benefits of the Max Read kit, the potential expansion of the applications portfolio for the G4, and quotes of our management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Any such forward-looking statements are based on our management’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual future results to differ materially from our management’s current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors that may affect our future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for period ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or our future performance. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

