Media Advisory: Amidst Rise of Mass Shootings in U.S., Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Raises Voice of Peace in Bay Area, Brings Global Peace Campaign, Leads Meditation for 4,000

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Art of Living Foundation will host an evening where global humanitarian and peace envoy Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will bring a peace campaign to the Bay Area on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Why: Mass shootings. Mental health challenges. Violence. Homelessness. War.

What: A voice for unity and human values, spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will bring his message of peace and offer practical solutions to address mental health. He will kick off the "I Stand for Peace" campaign — an evening of Wisdom, Meditation and Collective Action. Thousands will participate in the event, along with California State Senator Dave Cortese, mayors of Bay Area cities, supervisors and assembly members.

When: Thursday, June 9, 7-9 p.m. Pacific Time

Where: San Jose Civic, 135 W San Carlos St., San Jose

Accredited media is also invited to another special event below.

What: Building Resilient, Happy, Inclusive and Prosperous Cities Post Pandemic — A Conversation With Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Bay Area Mayors, Facilitated by California Senator Dave Cortese.

When: Thursday, June 9, 5-6.30 p.m.

Where: San Jose Ballroom, San Jose Marriott, 301 S Market St., San Jose

The Art of Living Foundation and International Association for Human Values (IAHV) are non-profits founded by Gurudev which have done substantial work in local communities in the U.S. to remove stigma around mental health, reduce violence and build harmony in the society.

IAHV has:

Taught stress management and resilience skills to over 3,000 healthcare professionals during COVID through the Healing Breaths program

Begun a resilience skills program for Congressional members and staff.

Worked with inner-city communities and police departments to build mutual trust and create harmonious societies.

Helped thousands of veterans build resilience and overcome PTS through its program Project Welcome Home Troops.

Reduced recidivism in prisons by working with more than 80,000 inmates.

Reduced violence and promoted well-being amongst more than 120,000 students in 225 schools across 26 states.

Taught 127,000 students on 101 university campuses how to manage stress, improve mental health and social connectedness.

In addition, Art of Living programs have trained thousands to take care of their mental health by adopting its powerful breath work called SKY Breath Meditation.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar:

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has been teaching breath-based meditation techniques for health and well-being for more than 40 years. Research from Stanford, Yale, Harvard, and UCLA on his SKY Breath Meditation technique finds that it benefits mental health while reducing stress, anxiety, depression and trauma.

