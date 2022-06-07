Traction Uranium welcomes Dr. Yuanming Pan Esteemed Professor and Research Scientist at the University of Saskatchewan to their Technical Advisory Committee

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (the “Company” or “Traction”) (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K), a mineral exploration issuer focusing on the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region, is pleased to announce effective June 1st, 2022 esteemed University of Saskatchewan (“UofS”) Professor and research scientist Dr. Yuanming Pan to their Technical Advisory Committee.



Dr. Yuanming Pan obtained his PhD degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1990 and has served on the faculty at the University of Saskatchewan since 1993. Pan’s research spans from mineralogy to economic geology, environmental mineralogy, and geochemistry, with extensive experience in diverse mineral commodities from gold to graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and uranium. Pan’s research group developed the technique of using alpha-particles-induced defects in quartz for the exploration of uranium deposits.

Lester Esteban, Chief Executive Officer, stated “For almost 30 years, many geologists in the field today that graduated from the UofS have had to pass through Dr. Pan. I’ve been following Dr. Pan’s research work for quite some time. His method started from research on the Key Lake and McArthur river mines and has been applied to the Maw Zone, the Phoenix Deposit and the Arrow Deposit. The novel uranium exploration technique he pioneered looking at radiation-induced defects in quartz as a new vector for uranium exploration will undoubtedly bolster our efforts in ground delivering on our properties. I’m excited to have Dr. Pan on our Technical Advisory Committee and having his research team collaborating with our exploration team in bringing us closer to making that next great uranium discovery.”

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction Uranium (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its two flagship uranium projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at www.tractionuranium.com.

