2Life Communities to Expand Use of Embue’s Smart Apartment Building Platform Across its Growing Senior Affordable Housing Portfolio

Worcester, MA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embue, the first whole building intelligence, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios, today announced that 2Life Communities will standardize on Embue for future development, renovation and retrofit projects across its growing senior and senior affordable housing portfolio to make the buildings more energy and operationally efficient, to reduce carbon emissions and to improve resident comfort.

2Life is already using Embue's smart building system in two of its Boston-area senior affordable properties, Brown Family House and Coleman House, and plans to install it in additional properties, including J.J. Carroll, the Golda Meir House expansion project, Ulin House, Kurlat House, and Shillman House



Embue makes existing and new apartment buildings more cost efficient to own and operate, reducing energy costs and carbon emissions by 25% or more, and making staff 30% more efficient on key tasks. Embue’s smart thermostats, which can be customized to the specific needs of each site, combined with sensors placed throughout the building, provide visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment. The Embue platform also monitors the building for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide of the environment and central equipment.

"Our goal of providing quality affordable homes for older adults includes installing some state of the art resources to ensure optimal comfort. At the same time, we are focused on operating efficiently," said Joe O'Toole, of 2Life Communities. "Embue’s whole building intelligence system achieves both goals for us."

"2Life Communities is a true innovator in the senior affordable housing market, and we’re thrilled that the company will be standardizing on Embue,” said Robert Cooper, CEO, Embue. “2Life’s people-centered approach to providing homes to residents is inspiring. We are honored to have been installed in several 2Life projects and continue to be the solution of choice in buildings that are poised to come to market. 2Life is a role model in how it executes it business philosophy and Embue’s role in the company’s future is extremely gratifying.”

About 2Life Communities

2Life Communities, a nonprofit organization founded in 1965, operates on the belief that all seniors should have the opportunity to live a full life of connection and purpose in a dynamic, supportive environment – a model called aging in community, which directly combats the growing public health crisis of social isolation, loneliness and economic insecurity among older adults. At 2Life Communities, residents can step out the doors of their own apartments and find friendship, community, physical and intellectual stimulation, and a helping hand day or night. Serving a diverse population of over 1,500 older adults, 2Life creates communities with a laser sharp focus on affordability – a tremendous concern in Massachusetts, the state with the 2nd largest gap in the U.S. between seniors’ median income and the cost of living. https://2lifecommunities.org

About Embue

Embue is the first whole building intelligence, automation and control solution for multifamily apartment building portfolios that gives owners and managers visibility and control of every apartment, common space and piece of equipment in the building. Embue provides end-to-end insight and control of the entire property, monitoring for resident discomfort and harmful conditions, like water leaks and high humidity, and makes the property more efficient to manage through a dashboard that provides control, automation and insight property-wide. With Embue, apartment buildings can become 25% more energy and carbon efficient and staff 30X more efficient on key tasks. Embue is installed or under contract in nearly 5,000 units at major national portfolios, with a rapidly growing footprint in 10 states and is headquartered in Worcester, Mass. Learn more at http://embue.com