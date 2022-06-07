DLH-Supported Project Named 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Award Winner

ATLANTA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that a DLH-supported project has been named a 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Award winner. The recognized program is the Defense Health Agency’s (“DHA”) Defense Medical Logistics Standard Support (“DMLSS”).

DMLSS/LogiCole is a supply-chain management information technology system within DHA. The system connects all local medical logistics business practices, including catalog research and purchase decisions, customer inventory management, medical inventory management, and more. The DLH-supported Solution Delivery Division (SDD, J-6) Medical Logistics Information Technology (MEDLOG IT) Program Management Office (PMO) Joint Medical Logistics Functional Development Center (JMLFDC), in partnership with Department of Defense Healthcare Management System Modernization, Defense Health Agency (DHA) Pharmacy and DHA MEDLOG, successfully connected DMLSS/LogiCole and MHS GENESIS to support an electronic health record go-live event for two pilot locations and their associated health clinics. There are now 63 facilities now leveraging this capability.

“The Department of Defense manages billions of dollars of medical supplies and equipment each year, and ensuring health care providers and professionals have the logistical support they need is of immense importance towards enhancing warfighter readiness and rehabilitation,” said Helene Fisher, President of DLH’s Mission Services & Solutions operating unit. “DLH is proud to support this innovative and important project.”

“Congratulations to the DLH program team, our customer, and the teaming partners responsible for achieving this well-earned recognition,” said Zach Parker, DLH President and CEO. “It is crucial that military health agencies and their partners continue to develop innovative solutions to the potentially damaging supply chain management challenges ahead. DLH is proud to support this vital project and is committed towards further strengthening effectiveness and quality of health care delivery in the Military Health System.”

To learn more about the 2022 FedHealthIT Innovation Awards, visit: https://www.fedhealthit.com/2022/05/2022-fedhealthit-innovation-award-winners/.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com