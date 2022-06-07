DZS CEO to Discuss “Bridging the Digital Divide” through U.S. Federal Funding Programs at Fiber Connect 2022

DALLAS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, today announced that its CEO, Charlie Vogt, will present at Fiber Connect 2022, the world’s leading optical fiber business and technology event, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on June 12-15, 2022. Mr. Vogt will participate in the moderated panel discussion “Federal Focus: Bridging the Digital Divide.” Other panelists will include Radha Sekar, CEO, USAC; Jim Stegeman, CEO, CostQuest Associates; Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary for Rural Development, USDA; and Stefaan Vanhastel, CTO Fixed Networks, Nokia. The session will take place on Monday, June 13 (Day 2) from 9:05 am–09:45 am CST at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort.

“Just like rural electrification almost a century ago provided a catalyst to the economic prosperity and modernization of rural America, bridging the digital divide with hyper-fast broadband and enabling unserved and underserved communities to participate in the gig economy and society will be essential in positioning the U.S. as a thriving force in the future,” said Mr. Vogt. With over $70 billion in government stimulus available now or coming available soon, and an equally strong appetite for private investment, there have never been more opportunities to hyper-connect rural and underserved America, and DZS is thrilled to be a key enabler in turning the promise of these programs into reality. A strategic approach to each project that balances technical feasibility, flexibility and readiness for the future with operational efficiency, agility, and consumer experience management and service assurance will be critical to long-term success, and I look forward to sharing our vision and experience of how service providers can find their optimal path to economic prosperity for both their communities and themselves.”

Other DZS presenters at Fiber Connect 2022 include:

Gunter Reiss, Chief Marketing Officer, will be a panelist on the breakout session “Innovation: Taking Fiber Further – Creating the Immersive In-Home Experience,” Tuesday, June 14 from 1:30 pm-2:20 pm. Other panelists include representatives from Plume, Irby and First Electric Cooperative.

Jason Lauzon, Director, Strategic Sales and Customer Engineering, will present a theater session on “Enabling 400G Coherent Optical Edge Transport for Next-Generation Fiber Service Providers,” Tuesday, June 14 at 3:40 pm.

Keith Nauman, SVP, Global Systems Engineering, will participate in the pre-conference BASe Workshop: “Keep an ‘Open’ Mind for Next Gen PON,” Sunday, June 12 from 12:30 pm-12:50 pm.



Fiber Connect 2022 promises to be one of the largest Fiber Connect conventions yet, and will feature an exceptional array of presentations, special events, networking opportunities and exhibitors. An excellent venue for business and market development, technology demonstrations and peer interaction, DZS is a Platinum Sponsor of this global conference orchestrated by the Fiber Broadband Association that attracts not only the traditional fiber community but also new audiences like commercial network operators, mobile network operators, electricity cooperatives, municipalities, digital infrastructure asset owners, technology suppliers, developers and investors, among others. Fiber Connect 2022 attendees form a primary driver of investment, deployment and operation of next-generation gigabit broadband networks in North America.

DZS will have a booth showcasing its “Enabling Tomorrow’s Experience Provider” technology, including the cutting edge DZS Cloud software platform for network orchestration, automation, service assurance and consumer experience management. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about the award-winning CloudCheck® WiFi experience management and Expresse® access network optimization solutions deployed by operators globally in multiple daily presentations by DZS experts.



DZS will also participate in the Fiber Connect 2022 PoC demonstrations and awards and will feature a technology enabling high bandwidth, low latency middle-mile solutions for fiber and 5G services at the network edge – an environmentally hardened transport demonstration delivering up to 400 Gbps over coherent DWDM optics across 80km of simulated fiber plant. Stop by booth PM-7 on the exhibit hall floor to see demonstrations of the award-winning DZS Xperience customer experience and service assurance solutions as well as the latest DZS pioneering advancements in next generation PON and point-to-point solutions, end-to-end multi-vendor access network orchestration, and mobile xHaul and optical edge solutions.

