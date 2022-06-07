Generation Hemp Announces Chairman and CEO Gary C. Evans to Webcast Live at OTC and KCSA Virtual Investor Conference

DALLAS, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Hemp, Inc., a Dallas/Fort Worth based pure play hemp company (OTCQB: GENH), today announced that Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans, will be doing a live webcast investor presentation on Tuesday, June 7th at 11:30 AM EDT, through OTC Markets at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

DATE: June 7, 2022

TIME: 11:30 Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3Nmqms4



Gary C. Evans will also be available for 1x1 meetings on June 8th. Please schedule your request through the conference site.

11:00 – 11:30 AM Eastern

11:30 – 12:00 PM Eastern

2:00 – 2:30 PM Eastern

2:30 – 3:00 PM Eastern

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

About Generation Hemp, Inc.

Generation Hemp, Inc. is a Dallas/Fort Worth based energy transition company that primarily operates in the hemp midstream sector with fee-based midstream hemp services. The Company continues to acquire proven hemp companies to build out its environmentally sustainable seed to sale model and into related verticals that offer significant shareholder value, including energy efficient Bitcoin cryptocurrency mining operations. With operations in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and Denver, Colorado, the company uses its proprietary technology to dry, clean, process and store hemp. In addition, Generation Hemp also owns and leases real estate to companies that need seed storage facilities located within the greater Denver area. www.genhempinc.com

Contact:

Melissa M. Pagen

Generation Hemp, Inc.

Phone: (310) 628-2062

Email: mpagen@genhempinc.com