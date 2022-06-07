JumpCloud Announces Michelle DeBella as Chief Financial Officer

LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today named Michelle DeBella as its chief financial officer. DeBella will head the company’s finance department as she leads JumpCloud’s efforts around operationalizing finance and business processes for global growth and scale.



DeBella is a dynamic executive who has been leading change at some of the most well-known names in Silicon Valley, such as HP, Uber, and Lyft. In her most recent role as CFO of Knock, a high-growth prop-tech startup, she helped the company expand from 14 markets to 75, grew revenue 400% in 12 months, and helped the company secure over $200M in debt and equity to fund their innovative business model. Over her career, DeBella has also been recognized for her leadership, mentorship, and efforts in the diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) space. She served on the HP Global D&I Board, started Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Women in Finance Leadership program, was named Mentor of the Year, and named one of 2019’s 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology by the National Diversity Council, among other accolades. She actively provides executive sponsorship to the leadership development and DEIB programs of the companies she works for, and currently mentors many present and former team members.

“Michelle’s vast experience and leadership in finance, processes, and controls in high-growth companies is critical at this stage of JumpCloud’s journey,” said Rajat Bhargava, co-founder and CEO, JumpCloud. “As our teams continue to focus on delivering customer value, helping IT admins do new and exciting things in a rapidly changing tech and economic landscape, Michelle will help lead maximum business impact from our investments, helping customers and our internal team navigate hybrid work and the need for a new IT backbone: the open directory platform.”

“Having been a part of several high-tech growth stories in my career, I’m excited to be joining the leadership team at JumpCloud at such a pivotal time in its growth,” said DeBella. “I’m even more excited that I’ll be part of a company providing solutions that help customers navigate their dynamic IT ecosystems as they grow and scale too.”

Visit the JumpCloud website to learn more about the JumpCloud Directory Platform.

Resources:

Zero Trust Demystified , an SME’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation.





, an SME’s guide to Zero Trust and actionable tips for successful implementation. IT Admin’s Toolkit for 2022 , a guide to support 2022 and ensure IT strategy is secure and ready for the long haul.





, a guide to support 2022 and ensure IT strategy is secure and ready for the long haul. JumpCloud Lounge , a Slack channel where IT admins gather, ask questions, and share experiences and expertise.





, a Slack channel where IT admins gather, ask questions, and share experiences and expertise. JumpCloud Blog , where admins can review technical articles, follow step-by-step how-to guides, evaluate feature and product comparisons, and learn essential tips and tricks for IT admins.





, where admins can review technical articles, follow step-by-step how-to guides, evaluate feature and product comparisons, and learn essential tips and tricks for IT admins. JumpCloud University , where admins can enroll in free courses for all skill levels and earn official JumpCloud certification.





, where admins can enroll in free courses for all skill levels and earn official JumpCloud certification. The IT Hour , a weekly community program open to anyone, which focuses on everything in the life of the IT admin.





, a weekly community program open to anyone, which focuses on everything in the life of the IT admin. The IT Admin Community Network Meetup , an international meetup network sponsored by JumpCloud, open to any IT admin looking to make peer connections locally.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Open Directory Platform helps IT teams Make (Remote) Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 180,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37016c85-d86e-4d39-87f9-245c50cf8695