Medical Gas Equipment Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global medical gas equipment market size is projected to rise substantially during the forecast period, impelled by rising incidence of respiratory diseases due to the growing elderly population. These devices help patients breathe easily while undergoing treatment for their ailments. Companies are leveraging technological advancements to improve their product performance and efficiency for offering timely care. Below mentioned are some of the top trends contributing to global industry progress:





North America (regional valuation will exceed USD 1.6 billion by 2028)

Medical manifolds used for smooth gas supply:

Medical gas manifolds captured 25.8% of North America market share in 2021 because these products are being extensively used across hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. They offer stable pressure while supplying medical gases from tanks and cylinders. The region is witnessing a disturbing rise in lung-related diseases, which will fuel the product demand.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Medical Gas Equipment Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2127/sample

Ambulatory surgical centers will increase adoption of medical gas equipment:

The ambulatory surgical centers reached USD 415 million in 2021. According to the Association of Wisconsin Surgery Centers, Inc., the U.S. has around 5,300 surgery centers that perform more than 23 million operations each year. The centers offer a lot of convenience and safety to patients while undergoing complex surgical procedures outside the hospital settings.

U.S. will be a lucrative market for medical gas equipment:

U.S. medical gas equipment market size will register a 6.2% CAGR through 2028. There is a wide availability of new products across the country that are equipped with cutting-edge technologies. Product manufacturers must adhere to the strict safety and operation standards set by the government.

The country is considered one of the global leaders in the production of medical devices. This is why medical equipment manufacturing companies from Europe as well as North America seek approval for their products from the U.S. to increase their global visibility.

Europe (regional valuation will exceed USD 1 billion by 2028)

Hospitals will be among major end-users of medical gas devices:

Europe medical gas equipment market share from hospitals was valued at over USD 271.6 million in 2021. The region has a large percentage of the aging population, which increases their risk of contracting respiratory disorders. Hospitals are witnessing a robust rise in the overall patient admission rate for the treatment of these ailments. People suffering from end-stage diseases also require continuous oxygen support, which will further propel the product demand.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Medical Gas Equipment Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2126/sample

Role of medical air compressors in healthcare facilities:

The medical air compressors will record a 5.2% CAGR through 2028. The device ensures clean, odorless, and dry supply of compressed air and is one of the most crucial components in a hospital’s air system. The ability to offer a constant air supply to ailing patients will foster product adoption.

Germany medical gas equipment market forecast will improve:

Germany market accounted for USD 204.3 million in revenue in 2021. The product demand can be credited to the rising disposable income of the citizens and growing healthcare expenditure. The country has a robust healthcare system due to the presence of highly trained medical professionals and advanced technologies across hospitals and clinics. The strong influence of reputed healthcare companies will impel product demand.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation will reach USD 980.5 million by 2028)

Vacuum systems will witness notable demand from medical centers:

Vacuum systems held 15% of Asia Pacific market share in 2021. These systems are connected to the central vacuum system and are used for plasma sterilization in hospitals. They are an integral part of the region’s healthcare system because of their wide usage in surgeries, supplying anesthesia, and intensive care units (ICUs).

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Medical Gas Equipment Market Forecasts 2028” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2125/sample

Use of medical gas equipment in ambulatory surgical centers:

The regional ambulatory surgical centers crossed USD 197.8 million in 2021. Since the region has a vast population of elderly people, they require constant medical attention because of their high susceptibility to various acute ailments. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and the high-quality patient care offered will prompt patients to get admitted at these centers.

Japan market outlook will improve:

Japan medical gas equipment market revenue will touch USD 274.5 million by 2028. The country has a vast availability of innovative healthcare facilities and also has a strong presence of renowned pharma companies. The nation is known for its large geriatric population, which will increase hospitalizations and surgeries across hospitals, ultimately favoring the demand for medical gas instruments.

About Graphical Research: