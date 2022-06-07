The Pet Care Robotic Market size was valued at 1.41 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach 3.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022-2030.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Care Robotic Market by Product Type, by Distribution Channel, and by Application - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272295/?utm_source=GNW

Pet care robotics products are implemented with artificial intelligence and other technologies that allow to look after the pets and simplify their life. Also, these products help in monitoring day-to-day pet activities and can entertain the pets by clicking photos, creating videos, and playing calls. Moreover, the products such as monitoring cameras allow the owner to track the live location of their pets and other useful statistics.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The global pet care robotic market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increase in knowledge and awareness regarding animal welfare and well-being. Moreover, the benefits of robotic pet care products to head-off the health problems of a pet fuels the market growth. In addition, increase in spending of people on different pet care-related products to provide better life and easy life to the pets is anticipated to boost the market growth.

However, lack of knowledge regarding robotic pet care products is expected to restrain the market growth. The increasing demand for health tracking and fitness solution is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study



The global pet care robotic market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and application. Based on the product type, the market is categorized into stationary robot and movable robot. By distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into online and offline. By application, it is segmented into video recording & monitoring, pet entertainment, pet feeding, and self-cleaning. The regional analysis of chitosan market comprises of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.



Geographical Analysis



North America holds the predominant share of pet care robot market at present and is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increasing pet lover population and rise in expenditure over pets. Moreover, due to availability of pet care robots through different distribution channels further drives the market growth in this region.

However, Asia- Pacific region is expected to show a steady rise due to increased adoption of robots in pet care activities such as pet feeding, pet entertainment and pet cleaning. Also, increase in digitization coupled with emerging IOT technologies such as automatic pet control and automatic defense systems drives the market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The pet care robotic market comprising of various market players such as RobotShop Inc., Smartpaw, Pawly, Pawbo, Pebby Corporation, Pumpkii, Whisker, Guru IOT, Rocki and Petsafe. For instance, in April 2020, RobotShop, a leading robotic supplier, and PurrSong had announced distribution exclusivity for LavvieBot S automatic litter box. Following its broad R&D, the Lavvie Bot S is the most secure and automatic programmed, self-cleaning litter box available in the market. It refills itself automatically removing the chore of refilling it for up to 3 weeks.



