iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” Webinar Series to Highlight ProFound AI Risk

NASHUA, N.H., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced its next webinar, titled “Risk Assessment Reimagined,” will feature leading experts who will discuss the significant impact of ProFound AI® Risk for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), including distinguished researchers from the Karolinska Institutet who assisted in the development of the technology and clinicians who are using it in daily practice. Part of iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series, the live event will feature iCAD’s Product Director of AI Solutions, Andjela Azabagic as moderator and will take place on Tuesday, June 21 at 10 am PT/1 pm ET/7 pm CEST. Visit this link to register.



ProFound AI Risk is the world’s first clinical decision support tool that provides an accurate1,2 short-term breast cancer risk estimation that is truly personalized for each woman, based only on her mammogram. New research supporting ProFound AI Risk was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Science Translational Medicine.1 According to study findings, ProFound AI Risk for DBT offers up to 2.4 times more accuracy than traditional lifetime risk models.1

The event’s panel will include two authors of this study, who will discuss this research in more detail:

Mikael Eriksson, PhD, Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

Per Hall, MD, PhD, Professor/Senior Physician, Karolinska Institutet and Södersjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden

Additional panelists include distinguished radiologists, who are using iCAD’s Breast AI suite, including ProFound AI Risk, in daily practice:

Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West, Wyoming, Michigan

Hear from the event’s featured panelists:

“ProFound AI Risk offers the potential to aid radiologists in refining personalizing screening recommendations and discussing risk with women, which could in turn influence their screening regimen compliance and potentially lead to earlier detection, reduced treatment costs and improved outcomes. ProFound AI Risk is the first model that identifies women not only being at high risk but more likely to present with later stage tumors than early-stage cancers.”

-Mikael Eriksson, PhD, Medical Epidemiology and Biostatistics, Karolinska Institutet, Stockholm, Sweden

“Our algorithm is designed to provide physicians with information about a woman’s short-term risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer, so that they may further personalize her screening and surveillance plan. This may include screening frequency adjustment, supplemental imaging, genetic testing and/or risk reduction strategies. Ultimately, the goal of this technology is to enhance efficiency for clinicians and improve outcomes for patients through earlier detection.”

-Per Hall, MD, PhD, Professor/Senior Physician, Karolinska Institutet and Södersjukhuset, Stockholm, Sweden

“ProFound AI Risk is a powerful tool that may aid in the detection of interval cancers, or lesions that are detected between routine mammography screenings. In my experience using the technology, I have found it offers valuable insights for clinicians who may be looking to provide a stratified risk assessment for patients, and is easy to use compared to other breast cancer risk models.”

-Axel Gräwingholt, MD, Radiologie am Theater, Paderborn, Germany

“AI is revolutionizing many facets of healthcare, including breast cancer screening, particularly as DBT grows in adoption and the medical community continues to discover the importance of breast density assessments and risk stratification in breast cancer screening. Only iCAD’s portfolio of breast health solutions offers the ability to provide clinicians with a broader view of each individual patient’s case, along with her breast density and short-term risk, empowering clinicians with crucial information that can help them tailor screening regimens for women based on their individual risk. After using ProFound AI for over three years now, I would never consider practicing mammography without it.”

-Mark Traill, MD, University of Michigan Health-West

iCAD’s “ProFound Insights, ProFound Impact” webinar series launched earlier this year, featuring distinguished clinical, IT and administrative experts, customer success stories and impactful case studies. Previous event recordings are available on the Company’s website, www.icadmed.com.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected benefits of ProFound AI®, the benefits of the Company’s products, and future prospects for the Company’s technology platforms and products. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve business and strategic objectives, the willingness of patients to undergo mammography screening in light of risks of potential exposure to Covid-19, whether mammography screening will be treated as an essential procedure, whether ProFound AI will improve reading efficiency, improve specificity and sensitivity, reduce false positives and otherwise prove to be more beneficial for patients and clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties on our ability to fulfill our orders, uncertainty of future sales levels, to defend itself in litigation matters, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

