Farmer Focus Evolves Package Design To Attract “Better for You” Consumers to Organic Chicken

Grocery shoppers are more discerning than ever. Farmer Focus’ updates highlight the compelling attributes attracting consumers to the organic category.



HARRISONBURG, Va., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus, the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announces updated packaging designed to stand out on crowded shelves attracting new consumers to organic chicken while showcasing differentiated brand values. In addition to highlighting key claims like “Organic & Free Range”, the packaging features a new QR code, making it easier than ever to trace every package of Farmer Focus chicken back to the farm where it was raised.

The packaging changes were inspired by consumer demand for increased product transparency and traceability. Recently, Meat+Poultry reported (via the Power of Meat Study 2022), that while shopping for meat and poultry, one-third of consumers prioritized products that are better-for-the-animal, planet and worker and that they educated themselves about these products or topics through on-package information. Over the past two years, Farmer Focus has seen this consumer behavior in action, with nearly double-digit growth year-over-year in the number of individuals tracing their chicken back to the farm using the Farm ID on the package.

The goals of the new packaging are to highlight key brand and product attributes more clearly and increase shoppability. Specific packaging updates include:

Increasing Farm Traceability: Shoppers can now use a QR code that leads to Farmer Focus’ website where they can trace their product back to the family farm where it was raised.



Attracting Even More Organic Consumers: The front panel now ensures that “Organic & Free Range” are prominent, improving shoppability for the organic consumer. The interest in the category of organic continues to grow and expand. No longer a narrow demographic category, recent research from New Hope’s NBJ NEXT Study shows that “60% of natural shoppers make less than $100,000 in annual income and 50% identify as non-white.” Other icons were also added to help the consumer visually scan the package to quickly find important attributes like “Hatched, Raised, & Harvested in USA”, “No Antibiotics Ever”, and “Humanely Raised”.

Brand Values Take Center Stage: For the increasing number of shoppers that shop their values, the company’s pledge of “Fair Pay for Farmers” highlights even more plainly the company’s commitment to transparency and promoting and protecting generational family farmers.

“USDA organic is at the core of our Farmer Focus brand, but we learned from consumers that they wanted to be reassured of all the attributes that are part of organic certification and what we are doing to go beyond organic,” said Kathryn Tuttle, Chief Marketing Officer of Farmer Focus.

“Today’s organic shoppers want to buy from brands that provide a delicious meal as well as make forward strides on humane, social and environmental fronts,” said Carrie Dufour, Founder of Truly Creative, who helped design the updated packaging. “Overall the new package design goes further in helping consumers understand the positive impact their purchase is making and that they are part of Farmer Focus’ journey to build a better future for everyone.”

This news is just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus' commitment to building a thriving brand while supporting their mission to promote and protect generational family farmers. Other noteworthy points include:

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing organic chicken brand.*

Farmer Focus is the #1 distributed organic chicken brand.*

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand.*

The company was recognized by the White House in January 2022, when CEO Corwin Heatwole was invited to join President Biden at a roundtable to discuss competition in the meat industry. During this conversation, he advocated for independent farmers and explained how Farmer Focus is creating a new and equitable business model for the poultry industry.

Farmer Focus was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company in 2022. The award focuses on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better.

Farmer Focus received an Impact Award from Progressive Grocer in recognition of outstanding environmental, social and governance leadership.

Farmer Focus’s pre-seasoned organic chicken line earned two NEXTY Awards in September 2021 and was nominated for a third in March 2022. NEXTY Awards are bestowed upon products that display outstanding innovation, inspiration and integrity.

*All data references organic chicken brands in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 5.18.2022 as indicated by IRI data.

About Farmer Focus

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.



Photos accompanying this release are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43c45539-fec7-480d-8daa-037262ee67df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/af1f9303-c1d3-4424-b238-e3138299f68e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aebcf822-75cf-487b-810d-4fb1ad188180

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8df42b41-a582-405b-aeae-9b6540403ce0