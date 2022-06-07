AI Tech Company Nala Robotics Introduces Pizzaiola, A Fully Autonomous Pizzeria Restaurant

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nala Robotics, an AI technology company revolutionizing the culinary industry with its restaurant-as-a-service platform, today unveiled Pizzaiola™, a fully automated, multi-cuisine, 7-axis robotic chef + kitchen that operates within a 12’ x 12’ space, providing a complete solution for restaurateurs to easily customize a pizzeria-style eatery with expanded menu items such as pasta, salads, burgers and wings, among other options.



Equipped with natural language processing features, Pizzaiola can respond to voice menu orders at the point-of-sale or operational commands in the kitchen, saving time for customers and vastly improving productivity. Additionally, more than 1,200 parameters are checked every microsecond, ranging from robot field of vision and food quality to point-of-sales, ensuring safety and enhanced productivity.

“Pizzaiola is a fully robotic pizza maker that can cook up to 50 pizzas an hour, providing consumers with an endless array of customized choices and styles, from Chicago to Neapolitan and everything in between,” said Ajay Sunkara, cofounder and CEO, Nala Robotics. “Most importantly, our model allows kitchens to seamlessly add friers, grills and other food making and prep stations within the same 144-square foot area to offer additional menu items, such as fries, bowls, burgers, wings, salads, pasta and more.”

To help restaurateurs create truly unique food experiences, Nala Robotics’ modular solution also gives kitchens the opportunity to choose from a variety of pizza ovens, including traditional, conveyor-style and brick. Other appliances such as friers, grills, pasta and salad stations can be easily added.

Pizzaiola offers five dough types, four varieties of sauces and 35 choices of toppings and cheeses. No humans are involved in the entire pizza making process. The AI-based robotic arms select and press the dough, add the sauce, cheese and toppings, and then cook, slice, and box the pizzas in 8-, 10-, 12-, 14-, 16- or 18-inch sizes.

Nala Robotics’ machine learning technology enables Pizzaiola to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. In addition to on-premises ordering via multi-modal kiosk for in-dining or takeout, restaurants can create virtual storefronts for remote transactions through a website or online food ordering and delivery platform. Once placed, orders are subsequently sent to Pizzaiola where they are fulfilled, picked up or delivered to intended customers.

“While the restaurant industry continues to experience labor shortages, consumers still crave unique dining experiences,” added Sunkara. “The Pizzaiola platform enables restaurants to serve a variety of popular dishes beyond pizza that will increase revenue per square foot, as well as helps fill employment gaps associated with brick-and-mortar establishments. Our own analysis has shown that Pizzaiola can provide the same output as two full-time workers, plus it’s capable of working 24-7-365, while yielding a solid return on investment in less than two years.”

Monthly leasing options for Pizzaiola start at $7,000 per month. Email info@nalarobotics.com for more information on pricing and customized solutions.

Download a short video of Pizzaiola here or by visiting https://bit.ly/PizzaiolabyNalaRobotics.

About Nala Robotics

Nala Robotics is an AI technology company that is disrupting the culinary industry. Its innovations include the world’s first fully automated multi-cuisine chef, a customizable robot that uses machine learning to cook infinite recipes replicated with exact precision anytime, anywhere. The company is successfully demonstrating its technology at three company-owned restaurants in Naperville, Ill. under the Nala Restaurants Group name. These include: One Mean Chicken, a fried chicken concept; Surya Tiffins, a South Indian eatery; and Thai 76, a fast-food Thai canteen. The company also offers meal-plan subscriptions and pre-packaged “grab and go” food options at these restaurant locations. Based in Arlington Heights, Ill., Nala Robotics has offices in California, India and Ukraine. For more information, visit https://nalarobotics.com/ or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @nalarobotics .

Media Contact:

George Medici

PondelWilkinson

Gmedici@pondel.com

310.279.5968

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86fc007c-521b-492f-8b7b-20d1b94d79c6