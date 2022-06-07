BossPay - A sustainable crypto ecosystem

London, UK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPAY is a deflationary token designed to become more scarce over time. Its main utility is:

Stake BPAY to earn APY on the staking platform

Use BPAY to pay with the crypto card at any POS merchant

Use BPAY to deposit and withdraw funds from BossBet Games.

An efficient blockchain together with well-engineered tokenomics is what keeps the project growing. BossPay is a Crypto Payment Technologies on Binance Smart Chain.





Crypto Wallet & Card

BossPay wallet integrates a DApp mobile browser that allows users to connect to decentralized exchanges and trade cryptocurrencies. BossPay wallet application will be available on iOS and Android. BossPay wallet enables crypto card issuance and management. That will allow you to make secure payments with a crypto card at any point of sale plus it can be integrated with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

“Staking” the new form of passive income

BPAY holders will be able to earn up to 80% APY in passive income simply by staking their BPAY. Staking has become a popular way to make a profit in crypto without trading coins. As of April 2022, the total value of cryptocurrencies staked exceeded the $280 billion threshold, according to Staking Rewards. Staking offers crypto holders a way of putting their digital assets to work and earning passive income without needing to sell them. You can think of staking as the crypto equivalent of putting money in a high-yield savings account. When you deposit funds in a savings account, the bank takes that money and typically lends it out to others. In return for locking up that money with the bank, you receive a portion of the interest earned from lending – albeit a very very low portion. Similarly, when you stake your digital assets, you lock up the coins in order to participate in running the blockchain and maintaining its security. In exchange for that, you earn rewards calculated in percentage yields. These returns are typically much higher than any interest rate offered by banks.

BossBet Games and Token Flow

BPAY utility ensures the BPAY ecosystem is sustainable and protects its users and BPAY holders. BossBet Games is the economic engine that powers the BPAY ecosystem. Cash flow generated from fees and games is poured back into the ecosystem through regular buybacks and burns. Lottery and NFT sale fees are also used to grow the BossPay ecosystem and protect its holders. Below you can see the Token Flow Chart.





Revenue Streams

BossBet allows BossPay and other crypto holders to play popular games like roulette, lottery, and card games. The game does not restrict users with limitations on deposits and withdrawals. The roadmap is brilliantly planned to be executed in 4 quarters of 2022. Q1 includes the release of the whitepaper and website launch. Q2 consists of a referral program and a passive income source. Q3 comprises the launch of the wallet app, bossbet games, and crypto cards. The Roadmap ends in the 4th quarter with the launch of sports cars giveaways. The project is audited by Hacken - a Web3.0 Cybersecurity Services And Smart Contract Audits. The BPAY token is tradeable on PancakeSwap, and it will be listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

