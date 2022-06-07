NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited
Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,350 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Ms Symington-Mills holds 1,350 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.003 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).
Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Louisa Symington-Mills
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
NB Private Equity Partners Limited
b) LEI
213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares
GG00B1ZBD492
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) GBP 1,456.6567 pence per share
Volume(s) 1,350
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 1,350
- Price GBP 1,456.6567 pence per share
- Principal Amount GBP 19,664.87
e) Date of the transaction
06 June 2022
f) Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market