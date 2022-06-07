NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

St. Peter Port, GUERNSEY

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Louisa Symington-Mills, a Director of the Company, has purchased 1,350 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"). Following this transaction, Ms Symington-Mills holds 1,350 Ordinary Shares (equivalent to 0.003 per cent. of the Company's total voting rights).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Louisa Symington-Mills

Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

b) LEI

 

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)     GBP 1,456.6567 pence per share

Volume(s) 1,350 

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume  1,350
- Price                       GBP 1,456.6567 pence per share
- Principal Amount      GBP 19,664.87

e) Date of the transaction

06 June 2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market