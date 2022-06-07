The Breast Pump Market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022-2030.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breast Pumps Market by Portability, by Type, By Technology, and Application – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06272290/?utm_source=GNW

Breast pumps are mechanical medical devices that are used to conveniently extract breast milk from mothers. Breast pumps have been gaining popularity among employed women with babies, as it enables them to express milk that can then be fed to their child even in their absence. Also, in some cases, doctors recommend women to use breast pumps when the baby is unable to properly suck the milk. Moreover, breast pumps are also used to stimulate lactation in women with a low milk supply or those who have not just given birth.



Market Dynamics and Trends



The demand for breast pump is increasing due to growing women participation in workplaces around the world. Also, factors such as increasing awareness about the benefits of breast pump such as convenience, affordability, easy soothing, and increased milk production, along with inadequate maternity leave period are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, availability of substitutes for breast milk, declining birth rates, increasing aging population and concerns with pumping efficiency are expected to restrain the growth of market during the forecast period. On the other hand, introduction of innovative products that are easy to carry and use is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the breast pump market players in future.



Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:



The breast pump market size has been segmented based on portability, type, technology, application, and geography. Based on the portability, the industry is classified into wireless/hands-free pumps and non-wireless pump. Based on the type, the industry is bifurcated into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Based on technology, the market is bifurcated into battery-powered breast pumps, manual breast pumps, electric breast pumps, and convertible breast pumps. Based on application, the market is classified into personal-use pumps and hospital-grade pumps. The geography breakdown and analysis of each of the aforesaid segments includes regions comprising of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.



Geographical Analysis



North America holds the lion share of global breast pump market and is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as greater healthcare expenditure and higher level of awareness regarding convenient products among consumers. Also, better accessibility to these devices is increasing the sale of breast pumps in this region. Moreover, prominent players of this market, like Medela, Inc., Hygeia Medical Group II, Handi-Craft Company, and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co., Ltd. are also significantly contributing towards the growth of breast pump market in this region.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show a steady rise in the breast pump market due to increasing government investments in the healthcare sector and changing consumer lifestyle. Other factors, such as increasing number of breast milk banks and rising breast milk donors are also driving the market growth in this region.



Competitive Landscape



The market comprises of various players such as Ameda AG, Bailey Medical, Babybelle, Philips Avent, Medela AG, Ardo Medical Inc., Beldico, Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co. Ltd, Willow, and Pigeon Corporation. These manufacturers are actively indulging in R&D initiatives, product & technology innovations, and industrial collaborations to enhance their product and increase their growth and geographical reach. For instance, in March 2021, Philips Avent, announced the launch of the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump, Advanced. This breast pump has been developed to serve the demands of the mothers in this contemporary world, so that they can balance their busy lifestyles along with breastfeeding their newborn. Also, in November 2020, Medela, one of the leading brands had made a partnership with Aeroflow. Together they have announced a new initiative to help moms create their dream at-home breastfeeding and pump room makeover that will help moms across the United States, reimagine their space with a Pumping Room Makeover.



