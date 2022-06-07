Slinger Announces Successful Beta Test of its Ball Launcher for Pickleball; Set for Fall Commercial Release to the Market

The Connexa Sports portfolio brand is set to release a new Ball Launcher for the fast-growing sport of Pickleball this fall after receiving positive validation during testing phase

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: CNXA) ( www.connexasports.com ) is pleased to announce that its flagship consumer brand, Slinger ( www.slingerbag.com ), has successfully completed the beta test of its new Ball Launcher for pickleball. Slinger has built a strong consumer brand in racquet sports over the past two years with its innovative Ball Launcher for tennis, which debuted in 2020 and is on track to eclipse $20m in sales this fiscal year with year-to-date revenue growth of 66 percent.

This fall, the company will begin selling its Ball Launcher in pickleball commercially, which will be further enhanced by the Connexa Sports platform and ecosystem of leading video and AI technologies and software services, from AI analysis to live streaming and video content. “We are thrilled with the feedback we have received from the Pickleball Ball Launcher testers and look forward to soon launching officially into this exciting, high growth sport,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Connexa Sports. “As we bring our Connexa Sports Watch, Play, Learn strategy to pickleball, we remain focused on what has led to our early success in tennis: a strong understanding of the consumer and an unwavering focus on delivering to them what they need and want.”

Dubbed ‘the fastest growing sport in America’, pickleball has been growing at a rate of 39 percent annually since 2019,1 and has nearly five million players in the US alone. Slinger rigorously tested its new pickleball Ball Launcher with enthusiasts, coaches, and pros of the sport to validate product-market fit for the sport over the past few months, just as it did with its tennis product pre-commercial launch.

“Pickleball is one of the most exciting sports from a commercial perspective at the moment, and our goal is to once again position Slinger and this Ball Launcher as a must-have product for enthusiasts,” continued Ballardie. “What is different this time around is the incredible technology we have acquired to build complimentary services and offerings alongside the bag itself.”

Beta Tester Feedback:

"I love Slinger’s new pickleball launcher and highly recommend it for pickleball players, coaches and facilities,” said Kalindi Dinoffer, Chief Marketing Officer at OnCourt OffCourt. “I’ve used the tennis launcher from Slinger before, and its great features have been carried over into this new product with some great tweaks and additions suited for pickleball. I think pickleball players of all abilities would get something out of this as a training and playing partner. It was really easy to use and works really well for the sport and court dimensions."

"I've used many ball machines for different racket and paddle sports. Slinger’s pickleball launcher is one of the best ball machines I've tested considering the price point for its high-quality build with excellent capabilities and features. I tested different brand indoor and outdoor pickleballs at different speeds, spins, and heights and the performance was consistent, allowing for very helpful practice situations for personal practice or group drills. I think it would be difficult to find a better product, especially at this price point,” said Josh Warren M.S., Racket and Paddle Sports Coach and Founder of NeuroMuscularBalancing.com.

About Connexa Sports Technologies:

Connexa Sports a leading connected sports company delivering products, technologies, and services across the ‘Watch, Play, Learn’ commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. Digital disruption is restructuring how sports are enjoyed, consumed, and monetized, and Connexa is well positioned to capitalize on this with its portfolio of brands: Slinger, PlaySight Interactive, GAMEFACE.AI and Foundation Tennis.

With over one million users across its platform, Connexa’s mission is to reimagine sports through technological innovation and an unwavering focus on today’s sports consumer.

