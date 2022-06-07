New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Pesticides Market by Type ; By Crop Type ; By Mode of Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191812/?utm_source=GNW

As compared to chemical pesticides organic pesticides are easily decomposed by the environment. Major types of organic pesticides include avicides, herbicides, miticides, insecticides, piscicides, fungicides, nematicides, rodenticides, and some plant growth regulators. Organic pesticides are available in wide array of applications. Organic products typically found in most garden shops are insecticidal soap, powdered bacteria such as bacillus thuringiensis (BT), and pyrethrin’s, which are chemicals extracted from plants. These pesticides are used to destroy insects on contact and prevent them from reproducing in gardens.



Global Organic Pesticides is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.77% in 2030.

Global Organic Pesticides to surpass USD 600.80 billion by 2030 from USD 165.10 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 13.77% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to its exceptional properties such as enhancing soil fertility and environmental sustainability in the long run. The growing support for organic farming by several government bodies and associations across the globe and increasing demand for organic food and products are projected to boost the growth of the organic pesticides market. In addition, the ongoing advancements in pest management procedures and technology are resulting in the greater utilization of pesticides which is contributing to the market growth.



In August 2019, Orkin, company based in Atlanta acquired Organic Pest Management Inc., to expand its product portfolio. The acquisition will strengthen the presence of Orkin into organic pesticide business across North America.



Natural segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Organic Pesticides is segmented by Type into Natural and Synthetic. Natural segment held the largest market share in the year 2020. Natural pesticides are extracted from natural sources such as plants, animals, bacteria, and minerals. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased awareness about the benefits of using organic products across the globe. Natural pesticides help in preventing the contamination of surface water and soil so that it does not damage the wildlife further.



Arable segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Organic Pesticides is divided by Crop Type into Permanent and Arable. Arable segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Arable land is the land under temporary crops such as temporary mowing or grazing meadows, cereals, temporary fallow land, and land under market or kitchen gardens.



On-Farm segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Organic Pesticides is bifurcated by Mode of Application into Seed Treatment, On Farm, and After Harvest. On-Farm, segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. The demand for crop protection chemicals is about to take an upsurge with the rising interest in organic farming especially in North America and Europe. The increasing focus on Integrated Pest Management (IPM) in the agricultural policy of European Union will further result in innovations in the regulation of pesticides.



Growing Awareness and Government Regulations

Increasing government support coupled with growing awareness regarding the adverse impact of synthetic pesticides on agriculture is driving the growth of the organic pesticides market. In addition, the rising research and development activities and mounting awareness about the use of organic pesticides are the factors that are supporting the market growth. In recent years, the growing adoption of organic farming practices in both developed and emerging economies has led to great opportunities for manufacturers of organic pesticides. Besides, several policies implemented by the government of various countries is predicted to bolster the market expansion in the forthcoming years.



Increasing demand for Organic Food and Products

Rising awareness of consumers towards organic products and food is the key factor responsible for organic pesticides market growth. Synthetic pesticides used in the production of agricultural output are harmful for humans as well as for environment. Organic pesticides are chemical-free, eco-friendly and they produce less harmful residues due to which they are vital part of organic farming. Other factors affecting the demand for organic products include rising disposable income, environmental concern, and relative prices.



High Cost Associated with Production

High costs associated with organic farming is anticipated to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, a requirement of skilled workers especially for production increases the cost. The hesitation among farmers to adopt the modern method of farming is another major factor that is expected to hamper market growth.



Mark Organics



Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Parry America, Inc.

Certis U.S.A. L.L.C.

Future Bioscience S.A.

Nufarm

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Sikko Industries Ltd

Vision Mark Biotech

UPL LIMITED

Other Prominent Players



Global Organic Pesticides is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Organic Pesticides in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. North America will continue to dominate the global Organic Pesticides Market owing to stringent regulations of government regarding the utilization of synthetic pesticides. Other factors including a shift towards sustainable agriculture and changing preference of consumers towards organic farming in the region is likely to bolster the Organic Pesticides market. Moreover, the emergence of modern techniques is leading to the high adoption of organic pesticides in the region.



North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

By Type

Natural

Synthetic

By Crop Type

Permanent

Arable

By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment

On-Farm

After Harvest

