"One of the hardest hitters in the NFL" Delivers Motivational Close to The Investment Center’s Annual National Education Conference

BEDMINSTER, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Center, Inc. held its first in person National Education Conference since 2019 last month in San Antonio, TX. The independent broker-dealer’s conference included topics focused on the markets, practice management, cybersecurity, compliance, and ended with a motivating speech from Darren Woodson that left the advisors laughing and inspired. Three-time Super Bowl champion, five-time Pro Bowl selection and described by Sports Illustrated as "one of the hardest hitters in the NFL", Woodson is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Dallas Cowboys uniform.



CEO Ralph DeVito commented:

“Darren covered what it takes to succeed, on and off the field. He gave a passionate talk about pushing yourself to be more than just content. Our attendees are entrepreneurs at heart, like Darren, and understand the need to push themselves to excel.”

The conference, held in San Antonio, Texas May 23rd – May 26th, also included a panel discussion with top producers at the firm.

Marc Lefurge, Chief Marketing Officer, stated:

“We are consistently asked what our top producers are doing to run their business. This was another great opportunity for our attendees to hear from them directly. The top advisor panel covered marketing, office staffing, succession planning, technology, and overall best practices. Advisors shared tips for younger representatives just starting out, as well as ways those who may sell their book in the future can make it more profitable.”

Cybersecurity was also a hot topic at the event. Rob Fernandes, The Investment Center’s Chief Information Security Officer, who gave a presentation on the topic, explained:

“It is important that our representatives understand the policies and procedures we have in place at the firm with regards to protecting client data. We have made a push over the last year to get this information out to their clients to help prevent any cybercrimes targeting them.”

Other key highlights from the conference included concurrent breakout sessions, networking events, and a discussion on the regulatory landscape by Jason Roberts, Founder and CEO at Pension Resource Institute.

Before the start of the conference, The Investment Center’s Emerging Leaders Group met to connect in person. This group was started to help grow the next generation of firm representatives. They can benefit from networking with each other, discussing case studies, and ultimately grow to be an advisory board for the firm.

The event closed with an awards dinner held at the historic Alamo where the prestigious Ralph S. DeVito Award was presented. The award recognizes those advisors who demonstrate excellence with their clients, execute on business development, give back to their community, and have an exceptional reputation. Because the event was not held in 2020 or 2021, three awards were presented this year. The awards were presented to Maria Muth (2020) from Somerville, NJ, Scott Brady (2021) from Spring Lake Heights, NJ, and Victoria Tomaro (2022) from Wall, NJ.

Mr. DeVito said:

“It is always a difficult decision to choose who is to receive this award. All three of the award winners this year have exceptional practices and go above and beyond to support the firm. Everyone at the home office agrees they are a pleasure to work with and we look forward to supporting them in their future endeavors.”

Next year’s event will be held in April at the Eau Palm Beach in Florida.

Additional Information

About the Investment Center, Inc.

The Investment Center, Inc. is an independent broker-dealer founded in 1986 with the purpose of providing back-office support services, investment tools, technology, and a broad selection of non-proprietary products to a national network of more than 300 independent financial advisors in offices across the nation. Headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, The Investment Center, Inc. is registered to conduct securities business in all 50 states and is a member of both the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit www.investmentctr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13038b91-dae3-4790-b5a1-e2babbf5cc7c