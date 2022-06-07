First of Its Kind, Smart Motorola WiFi 6 Modem/Router with Xfinity Voice Support Hits Shelves in Hundreds of Best Buy Stores

Motorola MT8733 DOCSIS 3.1 Modem/Router with motosync App Offers Xfinity Customers Savings on Modem Rental Fees and Secure, Fast WiFi

MANCHESTER, NH, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire — Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent WiFi software and Motorola home networking products under an exclusive global brand license, announces a retail shelf expansion with its first WiFi 6 Modem/Router product placement in hundreds of Best Buy locations across the United States. The Motorola MT8733 DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem comes with a powerful, built-in 4x4 AX6000 router; the motosync app, powered by Minim; and two phone lines for Xfinity Voice support. For the first time, Best Buy shoppers with Gigabit speed broadband plans and Xfinity Voice have the option to purchase their own modem/router and save on rental fees while improving their home network security and performance.

“We are proud to work with Best Buy to give Xfinity customers the ability to upgrade their home networks on their terms,” said Jeff Rodning, Director of Retail Sales at Minim. “Best Buy Technology Insiders have provided excellent product feedback and reviews, spotlighting the Motorola MT8733’s high-speed performance that’s perfect for gaming, UHD video streaming and more.”

According to recent market forecast figures published by the Wi-Fi Alliance, more than 2.3 billion Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E-capable devices will ship in 2022 alone. At the current rate of adoption, Wi-Fi 6 technology is setting records, reaching 50% market penetration in just three years. The addition of Motorola’s MT8733 WiFi 6 cable modem/router to Best Buy stores across the US will help to meet the broadband user’s demand for intelligent networking devices capable of delivering true Gigabit speeds inside the home.

The Motorola MT8733 is a high-performance modem/router designed exclusively for Comcast Xfinity customers. Now available online and in stores at Best Buy for $409.99, this product delivers:

DOCSIS 3.1 support

Built-in AX6000 4x4 router

One 2.5 Gig Ethernet port and three 1 Gig Ethernet ports for wired connections

Two phone lines for reliable communications and support for Comcast’s enhanced call features, including caller ID, call forwarding, and conference calling

The motosync app, powered by Minim, for advanced network management, security, parental controls, and more— included at no additional charge

2-year warranty

To learn more about Motorola’s portfolio of intelligent networking devices, please visit motorolanetwork.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer’s lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

