The Plexus Groupe Named as “Hales Top 100” U.S. Agents & Brokers

DEER PARK, Ill., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plexus Groupe, a progressive, innovative, nationally recognized insurance brokerage and advisory firm, has been named among the Top 100 U.S. Agents & Brokers by Dowling Hales.



“Our growth and success at The Plexus Groupe are attributed to the efforts of our dedicated and passionate associates, our clients who trust us and commitment from our carrier partners,” said Founder and CEO Walt Fawcett. “Our business is all about taking care of our clients. We continue to challenge the status quo of the traditional insurance model to find better ways to best serve our clientele in their business.”

The Plexus Groupe ranked 89th in the Top 100 as a new entrant to the “Hales Top 100” as a privately held organization bolstering an impressive growth rate of 19.2% in 2021.

About The Plexus Groupe

The Plexus Groupe is an independent insurance advisory firm backed by subject matter experts, innovative resources and our own international network. We offer defined practice specialties in Employee Benefits, Property & Casualty, Private Client, Retirement Plans and Benefit Administration Technology. The Plexus Groupe is headquartered in Deer Park, Ill., with additional locations nationwide. Visit www.plexusgroupe.com to learn more.

