Palisade Bio to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, today announced that Tom Hallam, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, will present on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 1:45 PM PT at the 2022 BIO International Convention being held in San Diego, CA.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with industry executives and qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. To schedule a meeting with the Company, please reach out through the BIO partnering system.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About BIO

BIO is the world’s largest advocacy association representing member companies, state biotechnology groups, academic and research institutions, and related organizations across the United States and in 30+ countries. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. For more information, please visit www.bio.org.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that aim to aid patients suffering with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing toward Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in the return of bowel function and a decrease in the length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with the chronic disruption to the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

