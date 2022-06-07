Press Release

4BIO Capital Portfolio Company Code Biotherapeutics Closes Upsized and Oversubscribed $75 Million Series A Financing

7 June 2022

London & Greater Philadelphia – 4BIO Capital (“4BIO” or “the Group”), an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector, today announces its investment in an upsized and oversubscribed $75 million Series A financing round in its portfolio company Code Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Code Bio” or “the “Company”), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted non-viral delivery of genetic medicines. 4BIO actively participated in Code Bio’s start-up process and co-led its seed financing round.

The round was led by Northpond Ventures, with participation from new investors Amgen Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners and UCB Ventures and existing investors New Enterprise Associates, CureDuchenne Ventures, the JDRF T1D Fund, UPMC Enterprises and Takeda Ventures. Proceeds from the round will enable Code Bio to advance its lead programs in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) towards IND-enabling studies, expand its pipeline and platform applications, and further scale manufacturing and operations.

Code Bio’s 3DNA® platform has demonstrated the potential to deliver various genetic medicines to multiple cell types in a tissue-targeted, re-dosable manner, which enables its use across a broad range of genetic disorders. The 3DNA® platform is designed to fully unlock the potential of genetic medicines and overcome key limitations of other delivery approaches.

Dr Dmitry Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital and Board Member at Code Bio, commented: “With this latest round, 4BIO continues to demonstrate our strong capability in company creation. Having worked closely with Code Bio since its inception, we have supported the Company as it has made significant progress with the signing of its first partnership and development of its pioneering 3DNA® delivery platform. We are delighted to be investing alongside an impressive array of international investors to support the advancement of Code Bio’s lead programs in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Type 1 Diabetes, two debilitating conditions which are underserved by existing therapies.”

Brian P. McVeigh, Code Bio Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer said: “Patients with rare and prevalent genetic diseases, and their caregivers, are in need of breakthrough treatments that will truly make a difference in their lives. We’re energized by the confidence these high-caliber, top-tier investors are demonstrating through their support as we drive our discovery programs forward and strive to rapidly deliver on the promise our proprietary synthetic DNA-based, non-viral genetic medicines delivery platform holds.”

About 4BIO Capital

4BIO Capital (“4BIO”) is an international venture capital firm focused solely on the advanced therapies sector. 4BIO’s objective is to invest in, support, and grow early-stage companies developing treatments in areas of high unmet medical need, with the ultimate goal of ensuring access to these potentially curative therapies for all patients. Specifically, it looks for viable, high-quality opportunities in cell and gene therapy, RNA-based therapy, targeted therapies, and the microbiome. The 4BIO team comprises leading advanced therapy scientists and experienced life science investors who have collectively published over 250 scientific articles in prestigious academic journals including Nature, The Lancet, Cell, and the New England Journal of Medicine. 4BIO has both an unrivalled network within the advanced therapy sector and a unique understanding of the criteria that define a successful investment opportunity in this space. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter @4biocapital and visit www.4biocapital.com.

About Code Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Code Bio is a biotechnology company pioneering the development of genetic medicines to treat and potentially cure serious and life-threatening genetic diseases. By leveraging its novel non-viral multivalent synthetic DNA delivery platform, 3DNA®, Code Bio’s approach can overcome multiple challenges inherent with viral-based delivery approaches, including immunogenicity, size and delivery limitations, inability to re-dose and manufacturing complexity. The company is advancing an internal pipeline of therapies focused on serious and life-threatening diseases while also developing multiple collaborative partnerships to take forward additional programs in both rare and prevalent diseases. For more information, visit www.codebiotx.com.