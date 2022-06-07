Tactical Resources Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (REE) that drive the green technologies of the future, is pleased to provide an update regarding sector outlook and an overview of corporate activities.

As noted by numerous media outlets, as well as a recent Tactical Resources’ news release of April 7, 2022, the significance of the Biden administration’s invocation of the Defense Production Act is of increasing importance as the growing threat of military aggression continues to cause considerable concern regarding domestic industrial preparedness. In response, the act provides tactical and timely support for the mining, processing, and recycling of critical materials (source: nytimes.com).

Tactical Resources is determined to act vigorously and is fully committed to becoming a premier North American supplier of Rare Earths products for the US supply chain. Two REE projects, one in Texas, USA and one in Quebec, Canada provide Tactical Resources the foundation for it’s current and future geological and REE processing development programs.

Strategic planning has identified the requisite effort necessary to achieve Tactical Resources’ corporate goals, and the Company’s geological and metallurgy teams are diligently assembling project development plans.

Activities at Tactical Resources’ two REE projects encompass a myriad of technical and regulatory factors, goals, and achievements, with several noteworthy updates outlined below.

Peak Project, Texas, USA

As previously introduced in a news release of April 20, 2022, the Peak Project is a tailings offtake project contiguous to the active cut rock operations of the Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The ongoing Sierra Blanca Quarry operations include the production of ballast (fill) for the Union Pacific Railway (Figures 1a &1b)i. The property is found within the Sierra Blanca Complexii and is located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, Texas and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element (REE) project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth.

Figures 1a &1b – Sierra Blanca Quarry displaying the conveyor and crusher are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99151c60-16ff-44bc-b545-75f372891b99 and https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2d1af3c2-d3c0-4d93-80d0-4e76dc31bfd1

The Company is currently planning exploration and metallurgy test work on the Peak materials as part of the initial development work program.

Video – Peak Project



Lac Ducharme Property, Quebec, Canada

As previously noted in a news release of March 24, 2022, the Lac Ducharme property is a contiguous block of twenty-three (23) claims encompassing approximately 3,108 acres (1,258 Ha) located in the Manicouagan regional county municipality (MRC) of the Cote-Nord region of eastern Québec 150 km north of the largest regional city, Baie-Comeau.

Tactical Resources has completed the cash payments and share issuances required to-date under the option agreement and has extended the window of the next tranche of expenditures for its work program to Nov 1, 2022, to allow the Company to take advantage of the summer exploration season. Tactical Resources continues to develop an integrated approach to discovery exploration programs for the Lac Ducharme property by building on previously completed surface sampling and geochemistry. Management believes this toolbox approach is fundamental in accelerating discovery potential and value in what the Company considers a significant prospective REE asset.

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, states, “World events are unfolding quickly and increasing pressure to produce domestic REE is being felt across the entire North American sector. We are understandably excited to have two intriguing properties with beneficial potential. In Texas we believe we have an opportunity to fast-track production far more quickly than what would be required at traditional mineral development projects, and our Lac Ducharme property could prove to have important scalable potential. We have a highly motivated team and look forward to further developing and accelerating our progress in building shareholder value through hard work and solid results.”

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements (REE) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, which holds interests on the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan, and the Peak Project in Texas. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

i Additional permitting is required for the Peak project

ii Elliott, B.A. Petrogenesis of Heavy Rare Earth Element Enriched Rhyolite: Source and Magmatic Evolution of the Round Top Laccolith, Trans Pecos, Texas. Minerals 2018, 8, 423. https://doi.org/10.3390/min8100423.