SFLMaven Announces Robust Week Powering $286k in Sales for Seven Days Ended June 2

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is excited to announce unaudited performance results for the week ended Thursday, June 2, 2022, which featured strong demand leading to $286k in total weekly sales.

The June 2 auction was highlighted by the sale of a heavy 18K WG 28.64CT diamond sapphire tourmaline pearl formal necklace for $7,988 and a vintage heavy 14K/Platinum 5.0CT diamond and sapphire filigree cuff bracelet for $4,549.

“Now that our new Metaverse store is live, we know that’s where the excitement is centered,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “But our core business continues to perform at a tremendous clip. Last week’s auction delivered powerful results, extending our run so far this year as we track toward potential record sales as a Company with over two decades under our belt. We continue to benefit from supply chain constraints suffered by our competitors given our secondary market model. And we expect our digital jewelry sales to only help us extend that advantage in the months ahead. We have another big auction on tap this week, and we can’t wait to see you there!”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

