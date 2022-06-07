FingerMotion, Inc. Announces Sponsorship and Presentation at 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

NEW YORK, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) (the "Company" or "FingerMotion"), a mobile data and services company, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference to be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village, California.

FingerMotion’s main presentation is scheduled on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion, Inc. will be hosting the presentation.

Interested parties will be able to access the presentation live over the internet via the weblink: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com . Additionally, management will be available to speak with participants throughout the day. Attendees interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management can send an email to Investor Relations at info@skylineccg.com .

About FingerMotion, Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It is one of only a few companies in China with access to wholesale rechargeable minutes from China's largest mobile phone providers that can be resold to consumers. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the Company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the Company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the Company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets.

