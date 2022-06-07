Crown Electrokinetics CEO to Present at the LD Micro Invitational

Westlake Village, CA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™, announced today that it will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:30 PM PT at the Four Seasons Westlake Village. Doug Croxall, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation.

"We are proud to be hosting our 12th annual installment of the Invitational at a new and fantastic venue no less. I want to build on the incredible momentum generated from last October and can not wait to host the patrons and execs who have supported us through thick and thin. For the past 15 years, LD has proven that you can go to an investor conference and actually have a great time." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

“We look forward to meeting with existing and prospective investors this week as well as updating the market to Crown’s recent activities,” said CEO, Doug Croxall.

Event: LD Micro Main Event

Date: Wednesday, June 8th

Time: 12:30 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Invitational (XII)

The 2022 LD Micro Invitational will be held at the Four Seasons Westlake Village from June 7th to the 9th.

The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 7th and 8th, with a morning session on that Thursday.

This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings.

For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers: Dean@ldmicro.com

About Crown Electrokinetics Corp.

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint™ We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio.

About LD Micro

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. http://www.ldmicro.com

