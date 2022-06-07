New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market by Product ; By Raw Material ; By Application ; and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191811/?utm_source=GNW

Melt-blown nonwovens are small diameter fibers which provide exceptional filtration properties, absorption capacity, and thermal insulation. Melt-blown nonwovens are utilized to make products which are used in automotive, agricultural, personal hygiene, medical products, construction, roofing, and carpeting.



Market Highlights

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 9.68% in 2030.

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market to surpass USD 21.76 billion by 2030 from USD 8.62 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.68% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. The market is estimated to proliferate owing to increasing utilization of Melt-Blown Nonwoven in hygiene products, medical devices, household appliances textile goods, and insulating products. Furthermore, the demand for better performing and new products is estimated to boost the market in the coming years.



Recent Highlights in Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market

In June 2020, Lydall invested in the new fine fiber melt-blown production line to meet the increasing global demand for face masks. This new production line will enable Lydall to manufacture high-quality fine fiber melt-blown filtration media for N95, surgical, and medical face masks and significantly increase their supply and help alleviate the shortage of melt-blown materials, both in the US and internationally.



In April 2020, Ahlstrom-Munksjo has expanded its nonwoven production across its entire protective materials portfolio, in response to COVID-19. The company has expanded its product offering of protective materials for all three face mask categories- civil masks, surgical masks, and respiratory masks.



Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market: Segments

Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven market is segmented by product into Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens and Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens. Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens held the largest market share in the year 2020. Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens are manufactured from melt-blown filaments. One surface of the dual texture nonwoven consists coarse filaments which provide an abrasive characteristic to this surface of the nonwoven web and the other surface consists of fine filaments, which provide a non-abrasive or soft surface to the nonwoven web. It is used as cleaning pads, wipes, and mops.



Polypropylene segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven market is divided by raw material into Polypropylene, Polyester, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Polyamides, and Polycarbonate. Polypropylene segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years owing to its application in personal hygiene, air filtration, and medical industry. Melt-blown Polypropylene nonwovens provide a better performance, improves uniformity and soft-touch features.



Automotive segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-30

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven market is divided by Application into Automotive, Medical, Environmental, Electronics, personal hygiene, and Others. Automotive segment held the largest market share in the year 2020 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. automotive manufacturers use the Melt-Blown Nonwoven to reduce the overall weight of the vehicles. melt-blown nonwoven fibers are employed in diversified transportation vehicles such as cars, airplanes, and trains due to their versatility.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand from healthcare industry

Rapidly developing medical infrastructure and rising surgical procedures are expected to drive the market in the coming years. There is a significant demand for melt-blown nonwovens for face masks and apparel including surgical gowns, disposable drapes, and sterilization wraps in medical sector. The medical nonwoven products provide protection as they act as a barrier and forms an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. Additionally, due to global pandemic, there is a surge in the demand for melt-blown nonwovens across medical applications.



Rising Hygiene Awareness and change in lifestyle

With the increasing hygiene awareness among consumers, the demand for melt-blown nonwovens is mounting. Nonwovens fabrics are utilized in personal hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, sanitary towels, tampons, baby diapers, & napkin liners. They reduce the cross-infection and enable a high level of hygiene maintenance due to which its application is rising in personal hygiene products.



Restraint

Fluctuating prices of polymers

Volatility in the prices of polymers including polyethylene, polypropylene, polyamide, polycarbonate, and polyester is likely to hamper the growth of the market. Prices of these polymers depend on the supply & demand of raw materials. The fluctuating prices of these raw materials bring volatility into producer margins which further hinder the global melt-blown nonwovens market.



Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market: Key Players

Dun & Low



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Kimberly-Clarke

Mogul

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Irema Ireland

Atex, PFNonwovens

Fiberweb Technical Nonwovens

Toray

Xiamen Xiyao Trading Co., Ltd.

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Oerlikon

Jinan Xinghua Nonwoven Fabric.

Other Prominent Players



Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market: Regions

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2019. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Melt-Blown Nonwoven market owing to its bolstering demand in various end-user industries such as healthcare, personal care, and hygiene, and electrical & electronics. Moreover, Asia Pacific is a dominant manufacturer and supplier of melt-blown nonwovens.



Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market report also contains analysis on:



Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Segments:



By Raw Material

Polypropylene,

Polyester,

Polystyrene,

Polyurethane,

Polyamides

Polycarbonate

By Product

Fine Fiber Melt-Blown Nonwovens

Dual Texture Melt-Blown Nonwovens

By Application

Automotive,

Medical,

Environmental,

Electronics,

Personal Hygiene

Others

Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Dynamics

Melt-Blown Nonwoven Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191811/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________