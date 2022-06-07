New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Textiles Chemicals Market By Fiber ; By Product Type ; By application and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191805/?utm_source=GNW

Textile chemicals can be added to the end product to obtain specific functions. Textile chemicals offer special features such as antimicrobial properties, stain resistance, sweat absorbency, wrinkle resistance, desired texture, and finish to the fabrics. Textile chemicals find application in numerous end-user industries including home furnishing, technical textiles, home textiles, and apparel. With the development of innovative textiles and fabrics, the textile chemical manufacturers are persistently producing the products for the future fabrics, especially for construction medical and functional interior textiles.



Market Highlights

Global Textiles Chemicals Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 4.60% in 2030.

Global Textiles Chemicals Market to surpass USD 36.45 billion by 2030 from USD 26.34 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 4.60% in the coming years, i.e., 2020-30. The textile chemical market is growing owing to its mounting demand for home furnishings, floor coverings, and technical textiles globally. Additionally, rapidly growing apparel sector coupled with the rising penetration of online retail shops is anticipated to proliferate the textiles chemical market growth.



Recent Highlights in Global Textiles Chemicals Market

In November 2017, Huntsman Textile Effects introduced PHOBOTEX RSY which is non-fluorinated, durable, and has water repellent features. It was developed to meet extreme protection, comfort, and durability.



Global Textiles Chemicals Market: Segments

Synthetic segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Textiles Chemicals market is segmented by fiber into Natural and Synthetic. Synthetic, segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 owing to its less manufacturing cost and superior performance compared to natural fiber. Increasing demand for polyester and viscose is estimated to boost the market in the forecast period.



Apparel segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Textiles Chemicals market is divided by application into Apparel, Home Textile, and Technical Textile. The apparel segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Apparel includes shirt, t-shirt, jackets, kid wears, swimwear, and sportswear. Rising population along with increasing disposable income has led to fuel the consumption of apparel.



Coating & Sizing Agents segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Textiles Chemicals market is bifurcated by product type into Coating & Sizing Agents, Colorants & Auxiliaries, Finishing Agents, Surfactants, Desizing Agents, Bleaching Agents, and Others. Coating & Sizing Agents segment held the largest market share in the year 2019 and will continue to dominate the market in the coming years. Coating and sizing chemicals are largely consumed for increasing the strength and improving the abrasion resistance of yarns. These chemicals minimize the risks during the weaving process such as fraying and breaking of yarn.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological advancements and innovation

Advent of innovative textiles and the use of modern technologies to impart superior quality fabrics is projected to drive the market. In order to provide high-performance garments, smart clothing with desirable appearance, and protective apparel, the textile chemicals manufacturers are using nanotechnology. Nanotechnology enables the adjustment of fabric at the molecular level and offers additional features without altering thickness and stiffness of fabric.



Growing demand for technical textiles

The demand for technical textiles is increasing due to its performance and excellent properties as compared to traditional textiles. Spreading awareness among consumers regarding health and hygiene is fueling demand for healthcare products including sanitary napkins and baby diapers that uses technical textiles. They are also employed in industrial products such as electrical components and cables and in other domestic appliances which are expected to drive the growth of the global market.



Restraint

Stringent environmental regulations

Several regulations imposed by government on the usage of textile chemicals is estimated to hamper the market growth in the coming years. During the manufacturing process, emission of harmful chemicals in the environment affects the environment as well as human health which may restrict the market growth.



Global Textiles Chemicals Market: Key Players

Archroma



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Tanatex Chemicals

Huntsman

DowDuPont

Evonik Industries

WackerChemie AG

Rudolf Group

Bozzetto Group

Dystar Group

AkzoNobel N.V.

Kemin Industries

Covestro

Croda Chemicals

CHT Group

Other Prominent Players



Global Textiles Chemicals Market: Regions

Global Textiles Chemicals Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa. Global Textiles Chemicals Market in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2019. Asia Pacific will continue to dominate the global Textiles Chemicals market owing to the increasing apparel industry in this region. Rising usage of the latest technology and low production cost has led to the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and rising government support to set up the textile industry is projected to boost the market in this region



Global Textiles Chemicals Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Textiles Chemicals Market report also contains analysis on:



Textiles Chemicals Market Segments:



By Fiber

Natural

Synthetic

By Product Type

Coating & Sizing Agents

Colorants & Auxiliaries

Finishing Agents

Surfactants

Desizing Agents

Bleaching Agents

Others

By Application

Apparel

Home Textile

Technical Textile

Textiles Chemicals Market Dynamics

Textiles Chemicals Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________