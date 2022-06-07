USD 75.2 Billion Global Biogas Market Research Report by 2028, with CAGR 4.1% | Rising Energy Consumption is Major Factor Driving the Market | Industry Share, Size, Growth rate, Historic data by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Biogas Market finds that increasing demand for renewable energy, and growing demand for upgraded biogas, are factors that influencing the growth of Biogas Market.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 59.1 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Biogas Market size is forecasted to reach USD 75.2 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Biogas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Municipal, Industrial, Agricultural), by Application (Vehicle Fuel, Electricity, Heat, Upgraded Biogas), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biogas-market-1612/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Renewable Energy

In recent years, the global market has seen a dramatic increase in demand for biogas plants. This demand has been largely increased owing to an increased demand for renewable energy. Biogas is a green energy source of the local grid that generates energy and heat while emitting small greenhouse gases, such as methane (CH4), carbon oxide (CO2), and nitrous oxide (N2O). Biogas is produced by decomposition of food scraps and animal waste. Biogases have several benefits, such as being eco-friendly, groundwater protection and increased crop yields. Therefore, the growing demand for renewable energy due to growing environmental concerns is one of the key drivers anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Biogas market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% during the forecast period.

The Biogas market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 59.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.2 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Biogas market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/biogas-market-1612/0

Benefits of Purchasing Biogas Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Biogas Market:

Source Municipal Industrial Agricultural

Application Vehicle Fuel Electricity Heat Upgraded Biogas Cooking Gas

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biogas-market-1612

Growing Demand for Upgraded Biogas

The conservation of fossil fuels combined with environmental degradation is one of the biggest challenges. The use of renewable energy sources has been witnessed to be an ideal solution to remedy the situation of fossil fuel depletion and environmental degradation. This gas plays a vital role in shaping society as a whole and in reducing oil dependence. This gas turns into bio methane due to its high methane content. Bio methane contains substances such as natural gas. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this gas is a fuel for cars and can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 60-80% compared to fossil fuels. Currently, about 150 petrol stations in Germany supply 100% bio methane. Therefore, the high demand for improved biogas is expected to increase the demand for bio methane.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biogas-market-1612/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Biogas Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Europe Holds Maximum Market Share

Europe is expected to dominate the growth of Biogas Market in 2021. This is owing to various levels of the government offering funding for biogas or having put into place policies to support the industry. With existing infrastructure and the government’s supportive schemes, the region will likely dominate the market during the forecast period. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report, the region cumulatively generated around 63,380 GWh of electricity in 2019. Germany has the highest number of biogas plants, followed by Italy, France, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

List of Prominent Players in the Biogas Market:

Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB

Schmack Biogas Service

Gasum Oy

Total Energies

Agrinz Technologies GmbH

Home biogas Inc.

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

DMT International

Air Liquide

Planet Biogas

BEKON GmbH

Wartsila Corporation

Envi Tech Biogas AG

Greenlane Renewables

Asia Biogas



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Biogas Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source (Municipal, Industrial, Agricultural), by Application (Vehicle Fuel, Electricity, Heat, Upgraded Biogas), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/biogas-market-829062

Recent Developments:

January 2022 - Bio Construct announced that it had entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Next Kraftwerke, a power trading company based in Cologne, Germany. The company also said Kraftwerke will sell 40,000 MWh of biogas electricity in the first quarter of 2022 under the following agreements. Bio Construct is responsible for supplying electricity to biogas plants and customer facilities. A total of 86 biogas CHP plants participates in the PPA at a fixed price.

January 2022 – Ag Grid Energy announced plans to build a fourth biogas power plant project in Connecticut, USA. Hytone Ag Grid will work with Hytone Farms to develop the project. This will be Ag Grid's fourth dairy brewery in the northeastern United States, with construction beginning in March. The facility will generate approximately 4.5 million kWh of renewable electricity annually from manure and food waste.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Biogas Market?

How will the Biogas Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Biogas Market?

What is the Biogas market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Biogas Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Biogas Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Source



• Municipal



• Industrial



• Agricultural



• Application



• Vehicle Fuel



• Electricity



• Heat



• Upgraded Biogas



• Cooking Gas



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB



• Schmack Biogas Service



• Gasum Oy



• Total Energies



• Agrinz Technologies GmbH



• Homebiogas Inc.



• Xebec Adsorption Inc.



• DMT International



• Air Liquide



• Planet Biogas



• BEKON GmbH



• Wartsila Corporation



• EnviTech Biogas AG



• Greenlane Renewables



• Asia Biogas Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/biogas-market-1612/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Biodiesel Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biodiesel-market-1511

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/biodiesel-market-1511 Palm Oil Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/palm-oil-market-1420

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/palm-oil-market-1420 Green Chemicals Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-chemicals-market-1347

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-chemicals-market-1347 Green Hydrogen Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/green-hydrogen-market-0943

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: