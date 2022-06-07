Radisson Hotel Group opens its 14th South African hotel in Durban

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce its entry into its fourth South African city, Durban, with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga. This opening brings the Group’s portfolio in one of its key African markets, South Africa, to fourteen hotels in operation and two under development.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is located on the eastern coast of South Africa’s vibrant city of Durban, in its most affluent residential and entertainment hub, Umhlanga. The hotel has easy access to several popular beaches and is within walking distance of the three-kilometer Umhlanga Beach Promenade. Durban has become a must-visit for local and international travelers because of its vast and enchanting landscapes and ideal year-round weather. Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is close to the Durban ICC with direct access to the luxury Oceans Mall, which boasts a variety of international brands and is just 5 minutes from King Shaka International Airport.





Tim Cordon, Area Senior Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, says: “We are thrilled to make our debut in the welcoming city of Durban and cement our presence in our fourth South African city. South Africa continues to be a key market for us on the continent and we are proud to celebrate our 14th hotel opening milestone with the entry into Durban as we open a flagship property of this caliber. With its prime location overlooking the ocean adjacent to the exclusive Oceans Mall, this property will enhance Durban’s vibrant offering and we hope that we will be welcomed warmly into the local community."

With mesmerizing ocean views and 206 stylish and well-appointed rooms ranging from luxury suites, junior suites, and rooms for business travelers, to accessible rooms and family rooms, this upscale hotel caters to all travelers with a variety of amenities, including an outdoor pool, a kids play area, an executive business lounge, and a fitness center.





FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar on the 6th floor will serve North American inspired open flame cuisine and offer a variety of beers and beverages, master-crafted cocktails, and a curated collection of South African wines. Guests can visit the Coffee Lounge on the ground floor for freshly brewed coffee and homemade baguettes from the in-house bakery. The Pool Bar is the perfect location to relax, unwind, and soak up the sun while tasting a selection of light snacks and refreshing cold drinks and enjoying the spectacular views of the Indian Ocean.





Marius Earle, General Manager, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga, says: “It is an honor to open and lead this flagship hotel. There is great excitement and anticipation in the city about this world-class property and I am delighted to welcome guests to experience our personalized service and stylish spaces, as we aim to make every moment matter for our guests and showcase Durban hospitality at its best.”





The meetings and events area comprises eight elegant meeting and conference venues fitted with state-of-the-art equipment, including video conferencing capabilities and free high-speed Wi-Fi. The ballroom seats 600 guests in cinema style and leads into a foyer with access to an outdoor terrace which can cater up to 340 guests, perfect for any big or small occasion.

With the health and safety of guests and team members as its top priority, Radisson Blu Hotel, Durban Umhlanga is implementing the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol program. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

CAROLINE JONSSON, PR & Communications Manager, Middle East, Radisson Hotel Group

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

SOPHIE CLARKE, Global Director Social Media & Consumer PR, Radisson Hotel Group

sophie.clarke@radissonhotels.com

ABOUT RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with nine distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,700 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is our international rewards program that delivers unique and personalized ways to create memorable moments that matter to our guests. Radisson Rewards offers an exceptional experience for our guests, meeting planners, and travel agents at over 640 hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.



Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to stringent health and safety requirements, as outlined in the Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol. The in-depth cleanliness and disinfection protocols were developed in partnership with SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, and are designed to ensure guest safety and peace of mind from check-in to check-out. The Safety Protocol is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s Safety and Security program ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.



More than 100,000 team members work at Radisson Hotel Group and at the hotels licensed to operate in its systems. For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

ABOUT RADISSON BLU

Radisson Blu is an upper upscale hotel brand that delivers positive and personalized service in stylish spaces. Characterized by attention to small details and the Yes I Can! service philosophy, Radisson Blu hotels are designed to make a big difference and inspire unforgettable experiences with every stay. Through personalized service and local nuance, each stay at a Radisson Blu hotel becomes a true meaningful and memorable experience. Radisson Blu hotels can be found in major cities, key airport gateways, and leisure destinations. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Blu by participating in Radisson Rewards, a global loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Blu is part of Radisson Hotel Group, which also includes Radisson Collection, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.



For reservations and more information, visit our website. Or connect with Radisson Blu on:

LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Attachments