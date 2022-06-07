AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Publishes Article Making the Case for Automation over Interest Rate Hikes

‘We Need Robots, Not Rate Hikes!’ Now Online

Detroit, Michigan, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its CEO, Steve Reinharz has published an online article that discusses the need for automation and robotics as an alternative to the increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

“We Need Robots, Not Rate Hikes!” is online now. The article reviews the negative impact that the majority of the Fed’s rate hikes have had on economic conditions, primarily employment numbers over the past 60 years. Reinharz argues the position that economic and employment conditions in mid-2022 are far different than in previous decades, and the economy needs kick-start from innovative and forward-leaning tactics like widely deploying robots and other AI-fueled automation.

“Rather than force businesses to lay off workers by reducing demand for their products and services through rate hikes, let’s use technology to fill open jobs, increase supply, reduce operating costs, and keep prices in check,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and author of the article. “Suppose we could increase productivity and the availability of goods and services rather than reduce the demand for them. Wouldn't that be a preferable way to rebalance the labor market and ultimately combat inflation?”

The article is online at https://tinyurl.com/5ccdajuy

AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment