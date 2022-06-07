Telecom API Market Size to Worth Around US$ 1.2 Trillion by 2030

London, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telecom API market size was accounted at US$ 206.14 billion in 2021. The expanding deployment of 5G technologies and networks is one of the factors driving the global telecom application programming interface (API) market. In April 2020, the Small Cell Forum, for example, launched a 5G functional application programming interface (API) to enable a 5G small cell vendor ecosystem.



The 5G technical application programming interface (API) specifications, which expand on the breadth of the 5G physical layer application programming interface (API) definition, enable microscopic cells to be assembled piece by piece using components from diverse manufacturers.The increasing number of mobile service subscribers is another element driving the worldwide telecom application programming interface (API) industry.

Regional Snapshot

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the telecom API market and garnered 24.5% over the forecast period. China and India are dominating the telecom application programming interface (API) market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific telecom application programming interface (API) market is developing due to the increasing deployment of telecom application programming interface (API) by various industry players. Furthermore, technological advancements are paving the way for the rise of the Asia-Pacific telecom application programming interface (API) market. Some of the ongoing agreements among the region's leading businesses are expected to generate market demand.

North America accounted largest revenue share 30% in 2021. This is owing to the increased use of a variety of cloud-based services by industrial systems and other sales channels. Furthermore, the web-based information technology business in North America is predicted to grow fast as a result of increasing funding. Furthermore, demand for various software-based services has increased in major emerging economies.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 206.14 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 1200 Billion CAGR 21.62% from 2022 to 2030 Commercial Aircraft Market Share in 2021 25 % Largest Share Holder North America Key Players Vodafone Group PLC, Twilio, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Inc., Telefonica, Apigee Corporation, Orange S.A., Verizon Communications, Inc., Xura, Inc., Nexmo, Inc.

Report Highlights

On the basis of type , messaging application programming interface (API) segment holds the largest market share in the global telecom application programming interface (API) market. As a rising number of businesses use SMS services for tailored marketing and to improve consumer engagement and participation, the SMS industry is becoming more saturated. As a result, the need for messaging application programming interfaces (APIs) is increasing.





On the basis of end use, enterprise developer segment holds the largest market share in the global telecom application programming interface (API) market. Due to strong penetration and acceptance rate of large-scale organizations, the enterprise developer is growing at a rapid pace. The application to person communications is commonly used in large scale enterprises to advertise discounts and promotional events.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Advent of 5G technology

The GSMA estimates that by 2025, there will be 1.8 billion 5G connections. Mobile 5G is currently accessible from 46 operators in 24 markets throughout the world. Moreover, 79 worldwide operators are expected to deliver 5G mobile services in the coming years. As a result, advent of 5G technology is driving the growth of global telecom application programming interface (API) market.

Restraints

Growing number of over-the-top internet service providers

The video and audio are supplemented by core services provided by over-the-top internet service providers. This is done through mobile internet networks that are not tied to any particular telecom company. As a result, the cost of telecom infrastructure is neutralized, with the consumer only being charged for the data used. Thus, this factor is restricting the growth of global telecom application programming interface (API) market.

Opportunities

Growing adoption of machine-to-machine devices

As per the Cisco Visual Networking Index 2014 to 2019 research, the number of machine-to-machine connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2019, with a CAGR of 45% from 2014 to 2019. The overall number of mobile machine-to-machine connections is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 26% between 2014 and 2020, as per the GSMA Mobile Economy Report 2015. In the near future, the need for telecom application programming interfaces (APIs)is likely to rise as machine-to-machine devices become more connected to smartphones.

Challenges

Adoption of open telecom application programming interface (API)

The growing number of telecom operators is adding telecom application programming interface (API) services to their offerings. However, only a few telecoms application programming interface (API) platform available to third party applications. As a result, this factor is a major challenge for the expansion of global telecom application programming interface (API) market.

Recent Developments

Google LLC partnered with AT&T Inc. to create 5G edge computing technologies in March 2020. Anthos for telecom, which the business has launched, is an open platform that covers multi cloud and edge computing.

Twilio Inc. released Messaging Insights in June 2020, which provides real time insights within the Twilio Console. The customers can now track message delivery, fix issues, and maximize efficiency across channels with no additional expense or code. Messaging Insights comes with 4 reports to give high level overview, analyze answers, and enhance OTP conversion rates across all messaging channels, including MMS and SMS.

Market Segmentation

By API Type

Messaging (API)

WebRTC

Payment (API)

IVR (API)

Location (API)

Others

By Type

Presence Detection Data

Location Determination Data

Service Configuration Management (SCM)

Subscriber Data Management (SDM)

By End User

Enterprise Developers

Internal Telecom Developers

Partner Developers

Long Tail Developers

By Deployment

Hybrid

Multi-cloud

Other





By Industry Verticals

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Telecommunications & ITES

Government & Public Sector

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





