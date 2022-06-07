Public urged to take part in global action against cruel trade on Ban Live Exports: International Awareness Day

New York City, NY, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compassion in World Farming is urging animal lovers across the globe to unite in a show of support for a ban on the cruel trade of live animal exports on June 14 as part of the seventh annual Ban Live Exports: International Awareness Day.

The charity is encouraging people all over the world to take action by joining a Twitter storm or signing a petition aimed at persuading the EU to ban this cruel and unnecessary trade. Every year, millions of live animals, including calves, sheep and pigs are transported by road, rail, sea or air across continents. More than three million are exported from the EU alone. During this time, they often endure horrific conditions such as overcrowding and extreme temperatures, causing enormous pain and distress.

The Ban Live Exports: International Awareness Day, which was started by the charity in 2016, is held on June 14 every year and brings together people from all over the world to protest against the continuation of this cruel and unnecessary trade. This year sees the launch of a hard-hitting new video featuring a spoof travel agency advert mocking the inadequacy of EU regulations to protect the welfare of farmed animals during transport.

Ben Williamson, U.S. Executive Director, Compassion in World Farming, said: “Compassion has campaigned for a ban on live exports for decades. Under current European Union rules, pigs can be transported non-stop in trucks for 24 hours and most sheep and cattle for 29 hours with just a one-hour ‘rest’ during the journey. It’s time for this awful trade to end once and for all.

"EU legislation has already led to improved welfare both within and outside of Europe. Following the EU ban on battery cages for egg-laying hens, similar legislation has been adopted by ten US states. European action on ending long-distance live animal transport has the potential to be similarly leading and is expected to have a ripple effect globally.”

Last year’s day of action, which was held virtually for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 restrictions, received an overwhelming show of support in at least 40 countries: over 150 NGOs joined the Twitterstorm to raise awareness about this awful trade, and tweets containing the hashtag #BanLiveExports received more than 62 million views.

For further information about the International Awareness Day to Ban Live Exports, visit Compassion’s website here.

###

Notes to Editors

The date of June 14 was chosen to mark the live export tragedy that occurred on the same day in 2015 when 13,000 sheep tragically lost their lives during a long sea journey from Romania to Somalia. Along the way thousands of sheep died from dehydration, starvation and exhaustion.

Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is the leading farm animal welfare organization dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa.

To find out more about Compassion in World Farming visit: http://www.ciwf.com