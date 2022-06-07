Announcement no. 01/2022 - Disclosure of Home Member State by Coloplast Finance B.V.

DISCLOSURE OF HOME MEMBER STATE BY COLOPLAST FINANCE B.V.

Coloplast A/S has raised EUR 2.2 billion in debt financing through the issuance by Coloplast Finance B.V. of senior unsecured notes. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Coloplast A/S and listed at Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Pursuant to the transparency directive (EU Directive 2004/109/EC, as amended), issuers of securities admitted to trading on a regulated market in the European Union must disclose its home member state. Coloplast Finance B.V. hereby discloses that the home member state of the notes shall be Denmark.

Consequently, Coloplast Finance B.V. is subject to the disclosure requirements in the Danish Act on Capital Markets and executive orders issued pursuant hereto.

















Coloplast develops products and services that make life easier for people with very personal and private medical conditions. Working closely with the people who use our products, we create solutions that are sensitive to their special needs. We call this intimate health care. Our business includes Ostomy Care, Continence Care, Wound and Skin Care, Interventional Urology and Voice & Respiratory Care. We operate globally and employ about 14,000 employees.

