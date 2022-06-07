IoT Company sensified.io Launches Seguro 120 Temperature Tracker

ATLANTA, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based sensified.io announces the launch of the Seguro 120, a temperature monitoring device designed to track and record temperature fluctuations in critical cold chain shipping applications. The device, approximately the size of a business card and only 6mm thick, can be placed inside any cold storage transit packaging and records temperature throughout the journey, alerting the recipient upon arrival if the temperature has deviated outside of configured thresholds.

The cloud architecture underlying the Seguro tracking system allows valuable additional information to be stored along with the temperature profile. Location, photos, and other useful information can be added and become a part of the shipment record. In addition, the cloud architecture allows for integration with shippers such as UPS, FedEx, and USPS to provide a step-by-step record of the temperature at each point in the journey.

A key part of the Seguro tracking system is the underlying end-to-end secure communication. Both sender and receiver have full access to the shipment record and can even generate a PDF report containing the temperature profile and all of the associated information. The cloud-centric architecture also allows the sender to receive a mobile alert at the end of the journey, providing positive confirmation for critical shipments.

The most important feature of the Seguro 120 is that it does not require any app to be installed on the receiver's mobile device. This allows the system to be used for "open loop" shipments, such as those to end customers, where the receiving party is not inclined to download a new app just to read the temperature history. The receiver still has access to all the important information related to the shipment and the sender still receives the completion notification on their mobile device.

"We're very excited to be launching the Seguro 120," says Chris Bear, President and founder of sensified.io. "We believe that it addresses a key market need by providing full end-to-end secure communication between the sender and receiver, and gives cold chain managers the verifiable, actionable information that they need to exceed customer expectations. With its compact size and cloud-connected design, the Seguro 120 is ideal for monitoring transport of high-value shipments such as pharmaceuticals, biologics or lab specimens."

The Seguro 120 is available for sale at https://sensified.io and through select distributors.

More Information: https://sensified.io/seguro-120

About sensified.io

sensified.io is an Internet of Things company providing innovative solutions that improve safety and efficiency in critical cold chain applications. The company was founded with the goal of leveraging the latest in wireless, mobile, and cloud technology to create robust, feature-rich solutions for the medical cold chain. sensified.io is headquartered in historic Ponce City Market on Atlanta's Eastside Beltline.

