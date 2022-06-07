Edmund Optics® Receives the 2022 Silver Innovators Award by Vision Systems Design for Developing New, Off-the-Shelf Athermal Imaging Lenses

BARRINGTON, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is the 2022 recipient of the Silver-Level Innovators Award by Vision Systems Design for its TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses. These machine vision lenses utilize passive athermalization to maintain optothermal stability, mitigate thermal defocus, and minimize pixel shift in harsh environments.

Automated applications are on the rise and imaging systems are now being put to the test in new, harsh environments. Athermalization prevents temperature swings in these situations from impacting imaging performance. Ideal for aerospace application environments prone to fluctuating temperatures, the TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses operating temperature range is between -10°C and 50°C. Additionally, the use of streamlined mechanics maintains pointing stability and protects against damage from shock and vibration resulting in pixel shift.

To view these, and many more exciting, new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

TECHSPEC® Athermal Imaging Lenses provide optothermal stability in a ruggedized lens housing, making them ideal for harsh environments.









