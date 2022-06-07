Protenus Relaunches Website Aimed at Continuous Innovation and Support of Healthcare Compliance

BALTIMORE, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protenus, the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform empowering healthcare to eliminate risk, announces today the launch of its updated website, www.protenus.com.

"We are excited to announce the launch of our newly designed website, offering a better user experience with easier navigation and relevant content that also demonstrates our experience and commitment to healthcare compliance analytics and risk elimination for healthcare organizations nationwide," remarked Michelle Del Guercio, Chief Marketing Officer of Protenus.

As a leading healthcare compliance analytics AI provider, Protenus created the new website to showcase services, solutions, and industry information in a format that enables site visitors to find their desired content quickly. Content updates include insights from Protenus' Director of Privacy Operations and Privacy Officer, customer success stories, details on Protenus company culture and PANDAS user community, along with information on patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do. Founded in 2014, Protenus is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, and was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Media Contact

Amanda Rogers

Marketing Content Writer

amanda.rogers@protenus.com

