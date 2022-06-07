CareCloud Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Toyota Financial Services

Toyota recognizes CareCloud for its dependable, flexible, accurate

SOMERSET, N.J., June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is a recipient of the Toyota Financial Services' (TFS) “Supplier Excellence Award” for its unmatched billing and communication services. CareCloud’s flexibility, dependability, and low error rate were listed as differentiators that set CareCloud’s services above others.

“Toyota North America has thousands of vendors but only four received the TFS Vendor Supplier Excellence Award for services provided in 2021,” said Al Nardi, CareCloud Senior Vice President of Strategy. “It’s a great honor to have our services recognized and validated by the world’s largest automaker.”

By providing account collections, debt validation and customer communication services, CareCloud has helped TFS collect additional revenue and meet constantly changing state and federal legal requirements, despite pandemic-related challenges such as labor shortages and increased costs.

“We are very proud of our longstanding relationship with Toyota Financial Services–an account established in 2006 which CareCloud gained as a result of a subsequent acquisition,” said Jorge Brown, CareCloud Director of Operations, Toyota Division. “Our continued engagement demonstrates our ability to provide customized, scalable solutions that are tailored to our client’s requirements, regardless of industry.”

