QuisLex Announces Complete Discovery Source Is its Newest Channel Partner

NEW YORK, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, announces its newest channel partner, Complete Discovery Source. Based in New York and with offices throughout the U.S. and Europe, CDS is a pioneer in the eDiscovery industry and a global leader in legal data management.



QuisLex selected CDS as its newest partner to further expand its ability to support clients facing complex litigation and investigations. CDS delivers comprehensive, defensible eDiscovery solutions to law firms, corporations and government agencies, leveraging its team of experts, advanced technology and scalable infrastructure to manage discovery challenges of any size and type. The company provides a full range of services that begin with expert consulting and include data identification and data collection, early case assessment, high-speed data processing, automated and native redactions, Relativity and Disco secure data hosting, document production and managed review.

Legal departments are increasingly relying on alternative legal service providers like QuisLex to augment their teams with additional proficiency and capacity to respond to active matters. While QuisLex remains focused on its primary areas of expertise, the company works with trusted partners like CDS to ensure clients have comprehensive, streamlined support to handle their most sensitive and complex projects.

“CDS has an exceptional reputation and they will be a valuable addition to our program,” says QuisLex director of sales operations and partnerships David Cochran. “We welcome CDS as our newest channel partner and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.”

“CDS has been at the forefront of eDiscovery for nearly two decades, and we remain committed to the service excellence and client satisfaction for which we are known,” says Pete Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales at CDS. “In QuisLex we find a partner that shares our values. We are thrilled to be working with them to provide flexible, responsive services and innovative discovery solutions to a wider market.”

QuisLex selects channel partners that are trusted national and local providers of full-service discovery solutions, hosting platforms, contract life cycle management, contract analytics and consulting services. As part of its vetting process, the company’s technology practice group conducts a proof of concept and a detailed process and workflow needs analysis to ensure every partnership will offer value to clients. QuisLex remains technology agnostic, referring the most suitable partner to a client when it meets the solution requirements.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

About Complete Discovery Source, Inc.

Complete Discovery Source, Inc. (CDS) is a global leader in legal data management, delivering litigation technology, eDiscovery solutions, and advisory services to corporations, law firms and government agencies. Since 2003, CDS has pioneered the delivery of best-in-class eDiscovery software and professional services to support the most complex projects. Headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, Washington DC, San Francisco, Atlanta, London, and Zurich, CDS maintains highly secure data centers around the world as well as a large, high-volume footprint of cloud-based eDiscovery. CDS is a nationally certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). For more information, contact getstarted@cdslegal.com or visit www.cdslegal.com.

