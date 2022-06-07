Trailer Birds Bringing the Nashville Heat to Taste of Dallas

Dallas, Texas, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is bringing the Nashville heat to Taste of Dallas all weekend long, June 10 – 12, 2022. Looking for fun things to do in Dallas? Head on over to the most anticipated food festival this weekend and savor the best food in Dallas.

We’ll be serving up our delicious Nashville Hot Tots (featuring Nashville hot chicken, jalapeño cheese sauce and house-made ranch) – they’re worth the hype but don’t take our word for it. Stop by our booth to satisfy your spiciest craving with the crispy, juicy, greatness that is Trailer Birds Nashville Hot Chicken as well as take home amazing pictures from our photobooth!

Taste of Dallas, is celebrating its 36th year along with all-new Dallas attractions highlighting the culinary talents of food vendors with tens of thousands of foodies, and dozens of interactive and engaging activities. The event will take place at the Dallas Market Hall (2200 North Stemmons Frwy, Dallas, TX 75207).

Featuring a Fun Zone with a wide array of family friendly activities, including photo opportunities with Black Panther, Spider-Man and more, Taste of Dallas has you covered if you are looking for fun things to do with family.

Click HERE to get your free ticket.

HOURS:

Friday, June 10th

12:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday, June 11th

11:00am to 9:00pm

Sunday, June 12th

11:00am to 8:00pm

“Come bring your family and friends and hang out this weekend, and allow us to fulfil your hankering for delicious, spicy chicken and tasty tater tots,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We’re thrilled to offer Dallasites and visitors alike our one-of-a-kind, cooked-to-order Tots showcasing some of our hottest offerings yet. If you break a sweat, then our Trailer Birds Hot Chicken mission has been fulfilled!”

If you can take the heat, you’ve come to the right kitchen. Available for pickup or delivery, Trailer Birds offers bold, crispy, Nashville hot chicken with cooked-to-order levels of zero to hella hot sauce. Trailer Birds doesn’t come with any other bells and whistles because the bold flavor speaks for itself. With Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots and hand-cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

For more information on Trailer Birds or other Dickey’s brands, franchise opportunities please visit franchise.dickeys.com. To learn more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

