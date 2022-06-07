Brilliant Earth Launches Men’s Fine Jewelry Collection

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the launch of a collection of men’s fine jewelry. Building upon the brand’s signature men’s wedding bands, the 22-piece collection modernizes traditional silhouettes with sleek, high polish finishes and quality craftsmanship while furthering Brilliant Earth’s commitment to creating a more ethical and transparent fine jewelry industry, featuring 93% recycled gold and 99.8% recycled silver fine jewelry.



“At Brilliant Earth, we have a strong customer base of men who know and love our brand, and we are excited to expand our offering to meet the untapped demand we are seeing and provide him high-quality, ethical and on-trend fine jewelry for all occasions,” said Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail Expansion for Brilliant Earth. “The new fine jewelry collection, much like the men’s wedding bands and our existing gender neutral collections like Mx and Rings for Everyone , were designed as everyday essentials—to enhance his everyday look—pieces that anyone can make their own, layer or combine with existing pieces.”

Brilliant Earth’s new collection of men’s fine jewelry features beveled edges and strong shapes, bold dark tones and nature-inspired motifs available in fashion rings, chain necklaces, bracelets, engravable pendants and cufflinks. With an assortment of unique cable chains, symbolic pendant necklaces, engravable cufflinks, and ID bracelets, the collection hero pieces showcase a mix of bold bevels and onyx inlays. All staple pieces are both simple and highly wearable, meant to be worn with comfort and ease, with opportunities for customization and self expression.

“A signature of the collection is our proprietary beveled link chain in recycled yellow gold, white gold and silver. Inspired by our popular beveled edge wedding bands which are masculine and timeless, these chains are impressive in style and weight,” said Ryan Atlas, Director of Product Development. “Another distinctive design element of the collection is the black onyx inlays on our pendants, bracelets and cufflinks. The onyx has a beautiful shiny and opaque black color to contrast the silver and gold metal tones and rides the line of alternative and modern.”

Each gemstone and precious metal is ethically sourced and offered in either silver, 14-18K recycled yellow gold, or 14K recycled white gold. “Our objective with this collection, and all Brilliant Earth products, is to diminish the negative impacts of dirty gold, reduce demand for newly mined metals, and contribute to programs dedicated to improving small-scale mining practices," added Ms. Money. “Metal mining, and gold mining in particular, is one of the most environmentally destructive types of mining, and gold miners often earn low wages in dangerous working conditions. Brilliant Earth uses recycled precious metals sourced from certified responsible refiners who provide recycled precious metals under the Responsible Jewelry Council Chain of Custody Certification and the SCS Recycled Content Certification.”

Fueled by industry-leading online visualization and customization tools, Brilliant Earth also offers customers the functionality to personalize by engraving select styles—ID Bracelets, Pendants and cufflinks—as part of Brilliant Earth’s signature Create-Your-Own Experience.

Styles from the Men’s Fine Jewelry Collection range from $195 to $2,995 and will be available to purchase exclusively at all 19 Brilliant Earth Showrooms and online at www.BrilliantEarth.com, beginning June 7, 2022.

ABOUT BRILLIANT EARTH

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 19 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

